President of veterans charity in North Texas arrested after citizen concerns, police say

A veterans charity president was arrested Sunday in Hood County after citizens raised concerns over how he was raising money for veterans.

Hood County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Douglas Lee Pruitt, 56, at about 2 p.m. after the office received several complaints from residents, according to a news release.

Residents said they were concerned with Pruitt raising money for veterans and not filing the proper paperwork with the Texas Secretary of State’s office, according to police.

Pruitt leads the RALLY Project.

Pruitt faces charges of having no registration statement to solicit for veterans and no surety bond. Both charges are misdemeanors and carry a $1,000 bond.

Police said the financial case is still under investigation.

If residents donated money to any of his charities for a specific reason or specific veteran and their wishes were not honored, they can contact the Hood County Sheriff’s Office and relay the information, the release said.