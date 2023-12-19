More than 100 dead after giant earthquake hits China; 'all-out search and rescue efforts' begin

At least 111 people were killed and hundreds of others injured in a magnitude 6.2 earthquake in northwest China, the country's state news agency reported Tuesday morning.

The earthquake struck the province of Gansu late Monday, severely damaging infrastructure in the province and the neighboring province of Qinghai, according to Chinese state media Xinhua News Agency. At least 111 have been killed and more than 230 people were injured — 96 in Gansu and at least 140 in Qinghai.

The U.S. Geological Survey said it was a "notable quake" and gave a preliminary magnitude of 5.9. But Chinese authorities gave a higher reading, putting the earthquake at a 6.2-magnitude, according to Xinhua News Agency.

The earthquake had jolted Jishishan county in Gansu, about 3 miles from the provincial boundary with Qinghai, Xinhua News Agency said. The USGS said the earthquake struck about 23 miles west-northwest of Linxia Chengguanzhen with a depth of just over 6 miles.

The earthquake was also felt in Lanzhou, the capital city of Gansu, which is approximately 60 miles northeast of the epicenter and about 900 miles southwest of the Chinese capital, Beijing.

'All-out search and rescue efforts'

Videos posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Xinhua News Agency showed emergency responders frantically searching through the rubble. State broadcaster CCTV reported that there was damage to water and electricity lines, as well as transportation and communications infrastructure.

Tents, folding beds, and quilts were being sent to the disaster area, CCTV said. Xinhua News Agency reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping called for "all-out search and rescue efforts" in the area.

The overnight low in the area was 5 to 16 degrees Fahrenheit, the China Meteorological Administration said.

Latest earthquake to shake China

Earthquakes are not uncommon in China. In August, CNN reported that a magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit Pingyuan County in the eastern Shandong province and injured over 20 people.

In September 2021, at least 74 people were killed in a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the southwestern province of Sichuan. The earthquake caused landslides and shook buildings in the provincial capital of Chengdu, where 21 million residents were under a COVID-19 lockdown, the Associated Press reported.

The country's deadliest earthquake in recent years was a 7.9 earthquake in 2008 which struck the Sichuan province in China where almost 90,000 people were killed or went missing.

