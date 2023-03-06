President Xi vows to boost China's manufacturing

·2 min read

President Xi Jinping vowed to boost the country's manufacturing capacity and not rely on overseas markets, state media reported Monday.

Speaking at the annual gathering of the rubber-stamp parliament in Beijing on Sunday, Xi said China should be able to fend for itself.

"I've always said there are two critical areas for China: one is to safeguard our rice bowl, and the other is to build up a strong manufacturing sector," Xi said, according to the state-run People's Daily.

"As a great nation of 1.4 billion people, we must rely on ourselves," Xi added. "We can't depend on international markets to save us."

The comments, during a meeting with delegates representing China's economically advanced Jiangsu province, belie concerns in Beijing over an increasingly hostile international environment and lagging growth at home.

As China's technology ambitions have been hit with a raft of restrictions by the United States and its Western allies, Beijing has doubled down on the need to build a self-reliant industry and shift away from imports for sectors perceived as vital to national security, such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

Washington has in recent months tightened sanctions on Chinese chipmakers, citing national security concerns and the ability for the technology to be used by China's military.

The highly choreographed National Party Congress (NPC) kicked off with outgoing Premier Li Keqiang announcing an increase in military spending and modest economic growth.

The 2023 GDP growth goal of "about five percent" fell slightly short of market expectations and comes as Chinese authorities are grappling with how to stem the recent reorientation of global manufacturing chains to countries such as India and Vietnam.

Xi, who will start his third presidential term after securing a precedent-breaking third stint as party chairman last October, spoke during the Sunday meeting about the need to ensure high-quality manufacturing that is "innovative, coordinated, green, open and shared".

China's state news agency Xinhua published other comments from Xi saying that development in these key areas will propel China forward in its bid to become a "great modern socialist country in all respects".

bur-pfc/je/lb

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Arabia says it deposited $5B in Turkish central bank

    Saudi Arabia said Monday it deposited $5 billion into the Turkish central bank, likely helping Ankara firm up its long-weakening currency, the lira, after last month's massive earthquake that struck southeast Turkey and northern Syria. The deposit provides a capstone for just how far relations have improved between the kingdom and Turkey after years of tensions the nations, particularly after the 2018 killing and dismemberment of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. Turkey also backed Qatar in a yearslong boycott by the kingdom, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

  • Amnesty says Taliban must halt their abuses in Afghanistan

    A leading international rights group appealed on Monday for the U.N. Human Rights Council to address the ongoing, “relentless abuses” by Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers, including severe restrictions on women and freedom of speech. Despite initial promises for a more moderate stance, the Taliban have imposed harsh measures since taking power in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO forces were in the final weeks of their pullout from Afghanistan after 20 years of war. The Taliban have banned women from public life and girls education beyond the sixth grade, carried out public executions after sentences before Taliban courts and cracked down on minority communities.

  • Ricou Browning, underwater film star from “Creature from the Black Lagoon,” dies at 93

    Underwater film star and filmmaker Ricou Browning, who gained fame for his role as the Creature in the classic horror film "Creature from the Black Lagoon," has passed away at the age of 93.

  • China discusses military budget while warning of escalating threats

    Beijing says it will increase spending in line with previous years, while warning of "escalating" threats.

  • Two Sessions: China looks at reforms to deepen Xi Jinping control

    Lawmakers are set to pass far-reaching measures restructuring the government and the financial sector.

  • UK Weather: Yellow warnings as snow and ice expected in Scotland and north England

    Met Office yellow weather warnings are in force, with disruption to travel and other activities possible.

  • Kremlin's two plans. Who would govern Ukraine if Kyiv fell

    Instructed to command one of the regiments during the invasion of Ukraine, Russian Colonel Stanislav Yershov arrived with his armoured convoy to the Mozyr airfield in Belarus on the morning of 23 February 2022.

  • Marketmind: China takes five

    "Fair enough I suppose" seems to be markets' response to China's comparatively-modest 5% 2023 growth target announced on Sunday. This year's growth target of around 5% was at the low end of expectations, as policy sources had recently told Reuters a range as high as 6% could be set. It is also below last year's target of around 5.5%, though up from last year's actual 3% figure.

  • Unified Erie keeps focus on youth as gun violence involving juveniles continues to rage

    More "peace meetings" planned, parent programs reviewed as police and prosecutors step up efforts to solve crime

  • First Gen Z Congressman Shreds Ron DeSantis With 1 Damning Word

    "There’s a new bill every day but we have to call it for what it is," said Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.), who recently began his first term in Congress.

  • A captured Russian prison inmate-turned-soldier said the Wagner Group's paramilitary trained him for 3 weeks and didn't expect him to survive the Ukrainian assault

    The 48-year-old man — convicted on murder, robbery, and drug offenses — was fighting in Bakhmut, Ukraine, an area dubbed "the meat grinder."

  • Prigozhin warns 'entire front will fall to Russia borders, and maybe further'

    The owner of the Russian private military company (PMC) Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said in a new video on March 5 that if his troops retreat from Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, “the entire front will fall to the Russian borders, and maybe further.”

  • Fact-Checking Trump's Speech at CPAC

    WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump revived familiar falsehoods and returned to old themes in a speech Saturday night at the Conservative Political Action Conference. Here’s a fact check of some of his claims. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times WHAT TRUMP SAID: “Killings are taking place at a number like nobody’s ever seen, right in Manhattan.” False. Murders declined in New York by about 11% from 488 homicides in 2021 to 433 homicides last year. It was the lowest

  • US NatSec Officials Say China-Manufactured Giant Cranes Pose Security Risk

    First came TikTok. Then came giant weather balloons. Now, the Pentagon has identified another potential Chinese surveillance tool: giant cranes. As...

  • US-sanctioned Russian ship loaded with military cargo enters Black Sea – media reports

    The Russian cargo ship Sparta IV, sanctioned by the U.S. government slipped quietly through the Bosporus Strait into the Black Sea during the hours of darkness with a suspected load of war supplies for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Naval News outlet reported on March 5.

  • NYT's Maggie Haberman says Trump's age and campaign finances are preventing him from holding more rallies and he might 'incorporate an indictment' into his 2024 message

    Haberman cited Trump's age and campaign cash on hand compared to his previous campaigns as reasons why he may be putting on fewer rallies.

  • How Rich Is Marjorie Taylor Greene?

    Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American businessperson and politician who currently serves as a member of the U.S. Congress from Georgia's 14th District and is often referred to by her initials, MTG....

  • Democratic socialists swept out of power in Nevada

    Nevada Democrats have ousted a slate of democratic socialists who took over the state party two years ago, ending a troubled reign marked by division.

  • Netanyahu tries to calm outcry over minister's remarks on Palestinians

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought on Sunday to soften international outcry over a call by a far-right member of his cabinet for a flashpoint Palestinian village to be "erased", saying those remarks had been "inappropriate". But Netanyahu also pushed back against censure of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, accusing foreign powers of playing down Palestinian violence like the Feb. 26 killing of two Israeli brothers in Huwara village that sparked a settler rampage there. Smotrich said last week that while he opposed vigilantism, he believed "that Huwara needs to be erased" by Israel.

  • China Premier Li Keqiang bows out as Xi loyalists take reins

    After a decade in Chinese President Xi Jinping’s shadow, Li Keqiang is taking his final bow as the country's premier, marking a shift away from the skilled technocrats who have helped steer the world’s second-biggest economy in favor of officials known mainly for their unquestioned loyalty to China’s most powerful leader in recent history. After exiting the ruling Communist Party’s all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee in October — despite being below retirement age — Li’s last major task was delivering the state of the nation address to the rubber-stamp parliament on Monday. Once seen as a potential top leader, Li was increasingly sidelined as Xi accumulated ever-greater powers and elevated the military and security services in aid of the "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation."