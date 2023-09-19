President Zelensky visits Ukrainian soldiers in New York hospital

After arriving in New York City on Sept. 18 for the United Nations General Assembly meeting, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited wounded Ukrainian soldiers recovering at Staten Island University Hospital.

Nine service members who have lost limbs fighting are currently receiving treatment at the hospital, according to Ukrinform.

According to his Telegram channel, president Zelensky visited the wounded immediately upon arrival in New York, where he presented decorations to the soldiers.

According to Zelensky, the hospital director told him they had "never seen people who wanted to return home so much" as the Ukrainian military.

President Zelensky will stay in New York from Sept. 18 through Sept. 20, where he will address the General Assembly of world leaders on Tuesday. Over 150 heads of state are expected to participate in the meeting, which is the first Zelensky will attend in-person since Russia launched its full-scale invasion last year.

After participating in the assembly, Zelensky is expected to travel to Washington DC to meet with President Biden and members of Congress. The United States has been the single largest provider of aid to Ukraine.

Read also: Ukraine war latest: Defense Ministry ‘reboot’ underway as government dismisses six deputy ministers

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.