President Zelenskyy on "good news" in southern Ukraine

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO – SATURDAY, 13 AUGUST 2022, 22:18

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced "good news" regarding the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ success in southern Ukraine.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote: "Those fighting in the south of our country give us good news about the forces, weapons and equipment of the Russian army that they are putting out of action or destroying. Not a single day is lost in our effort to diminish the occupiers’ capabilities."

Details: Zelenskyy also noted that "fierce fighting" is continuing in Donbas.

"The hottest points on this front remain the same: Avdiivka, Marinka, Pisky, Bakhmut and the rest of that area. Russia has sent a colossal amount of its military resources there: artillery, equipment, people. All of our defenders there are simply heroes," Zelenskyy said.

The president also added that the Ukrainian defence in Kharkiv Oblast is "strong" and "the invaders’ attempts to conduct assault operations fail all the time".

Background: On Saturday, 13 August, Vitalii Kim, Head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, said that the military leadership of the Russian occupying forces in southern Ukraine have moved their posts to the left [eastern] bank of the Dnipro river.

There were also several powerful blasts today in the occupied city of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline.

Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron.