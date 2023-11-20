President Zelenskyy rebukes viewing war as entertainment, warns lengthy struggle still ahead

While some people see the war in Ukraine "like a movie," it is a matter of people’s lives, and it will not end "as quickly as we would like," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a conversation with Western journalists on Nov. 20, the President's Office reports.

The head of state met in Kyiv with Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch, Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall, and journalist Jerome Starkey of the UK tabloid the Sun.

Zelenskyy thanked journalists for their coverage of Ukraine's struggle in the war unleashed by Russia, emphasizing the importance of keeping the world's attention focused on the events.

"For some reason, people treat it like a movie and expect that there will be no long pauses in the events, that the picture before their eyes will always change, that there will be some surprises every day," the president said, speaking about the situation on the battlefield.

“But for us, for our warriors, this is not a movie. These are our lives. This is daily hard work. And it will not be over as quickly as we would like, but we have no right to give up, and we will not.”

Zelenskyy also commemorated the media workers who have been killed in the war, including Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian fixer Oleksandra Kuvshynova, who came under fire in Kyiv Oblast in early 2022.

He also awarded journalist Benjamin Hall, who was injured at the time, the Order of Merit, third class, "for his outstanding personal contribution to strengthening interstate cooperation, support for Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity."

President's Office

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine