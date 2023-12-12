President Zelenskyy reveals nearly 600,000 soldiers fighting in Ukraine's Ground Forces

December 12 is the Day of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ukrainian ground forces comprise nearly 600,000 soldiers across all branches, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement on Telegram, congratulating Ukraine’s troops on Ground Forces Day on Dec. 12.

"Brave. Heroic. Powerful,” Zelenskyy said.

“Many have been honored with state awards. Many will always be remembered by their brothers-in-arms for their strength and help in battle. To many of them, our people are grateful for the liberation of our land, cities and villages, and for the opportunity to be proud of the might of the Ukrainian army. Many are in our thoughts today as we honor Ukrainian heroes who sacrificed their lives for our country and people."

The ground forces constitute the largest branch of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. They are currently commanded by Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine