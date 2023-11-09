President Zelenskyy signs fresh 90-day martial law extension bill

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved another extension of martial law in Ukraine, according to a relevant decree published on the website of the head of state on Nov. 6.

Martial law will be extended from 5.30 a.m. on Nov. 16 for 90 days – until Feb. 14, 2024.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was instructed to inform the UN Secretary General and foreign officials about this. They will also be informed about the restrictions on the rights and freedoms of citizens during the period of martial law in Ukraine, which is a deviation from the obligation under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

The Verkhovna Rada voted on Nov. 8 for the ninth time to extend martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days.

Martial law was declared in Ukraine after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. At the same time, general mobilization was announced.

During the general mobilization, all citizens of Ukraine liable for military service aged 18 to 60 can be called up for military service, unless they have legal grounds for deferment or exclusion from military registration.

