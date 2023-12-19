Presidential campaign gone to hell? Florida Gov. DeSantis taking on Satan in Iowa

It’s Christmas time, and we know what that means: the reappearance of pagan and Satanic displays in the public square.

It happens every year. It’s because a foundational idea of our free society is that we’re not a theocracy with one sanctioned religion but a country that prohibits the establishment of any religion at all.

So, when a government entity permits the display of a particular religious holiday display in a public place, it must also take a viewpoint-neutral stance of making room for other displays that purport to represent a religious belief – even if that “belief” seems to be marginally genuine.

For example, in previous years an atheist from Deerfield Beach was given room in Tallahassee’s Capitol Rotunda to display a 6-foot-tall pole of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer cans, a reference to the invented holiday of Festivus, which was a bit on the Seinfeld TV show.

And in Boca Raton’s Sanborn Square, a repeatedly vandalized 10-foot pentagram with the phrase “In Satan We Trust” was erected between a nativity scene and a menorah in that public park.

Some observant religious groups get offended by having to look at manger scenes containing the Bill of Rights, instead of the Baby Jesus, inside of them, or tributes to pagan gods.

But it’s part of maintaining the Constitutional separation of church and state.

One group, The Satanic Temple, even got tax exempt status in 2019 from the IRS, by calling itself a “nontheistic religious organization.”

The Satanic Temple website said its mission was “to encourage benevolence and empathy among all people, reject tyrannical authority, advocate practical common sense and justice, and be directed by the human conscience to undertake noble pursuits guided by the individual will.”

It’s a message that seems increasingly relevant as Republican leaders flirt openly with Christian nationalism.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson claims to receive personal messages from God, and maintains that we live in a “biblical republic”, not a democracy.

House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana

Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination for president, said that if he’s re-elected he will turn away immigrants who “don’t like our religion.”

The words “our religion” ought to sound alarm bells.

To make matters worse, Trump has repeatedly praised Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a toxic Christian nationalist who rails against global Jews and immigrant “race mixing.”

Meanwhile, Florida lawmakers have proposed abandoning established standardized testing to adopt a “classical and Christian” exam alternative to the SAT.

And here’s the topper: Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis landed on a new target, Satan.

Yes, his floundering presidential campaign is literally going to hell.

“Satan has no place in our society and should not be recognized as a religion by the federal government,” DeSantis wrote on X.

DeSantis’s remarks were about the vandalism to a Satanic Temple display inside Iowa’s Capitol building. An unsuccessful political candidate from Mississippi traveled to Iowa and decapitated a figure of the goat-headed Baphomet at the Iowa building.

A damaged Satanic display is shown at the Iowa state Capitol on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. The display, which has prompted outrage by some people who say it’s inappropriate at any time but especially during the Christmas holidays, was damaged Thursday.

DeSantis quickly jumped to support the vandal, saying he would help pay the man’s legal fees.

“Good prevails over evil – that’s the American spirit.”

I guess DeSantis imagines that he is part of Team Good.

But I would counter that the “American spirit” is that we generally don’t support people who resort to beheadings. And that we support the benefits of living in a country that not only offers the freedom of religion but also the freedom from religion.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pledged money to pay for legal defense of man who beheaded Satanic statue

DeSantis is just pandering to Iowa’s evangelical Christians, even if it means turning his back on the Constitution.

Another warning bell.

It’s also surreal. Being pro-vandalism to statues you don’t like is an odd position for DeSantis to take.

Because while DeSantis is brandishing himself as an ally of a statue destroyer in Iowa, he’s got nothing to say about his party lawmakers in Florida advancing a bill that calls for local elected officials to be fined $5,000 and be subject to removal from office if they remove a Confederate statue.

We’re not talking about beheading the Confederate statue. Just moving it.

So, on one hand DeSantis is a beheading cheerleader when it comes to statues that offend the basis of religion, but an enabler of strict preservationists when it comes to statues that offend the basis of race.

Which brings me to my advice to the Satanic Temple.

If you’re planning to put the head back on Baphomet and renew your display in the Iowa Capitol, you might want to consider a new outfit.

If you dress the Satanic statue in a Confederate soldier’s uniform, you won’t hear a peep from DeSantis.

Frank Cerabino is a news columnist with The Palm Beach Post, part of the Gannett Newspapers chain.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Vanalizing Satanic statue OK with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis