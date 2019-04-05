Presidential candidate Andrew Yang thinks way outside the box on climate change, artificial intelligence and more

Afraid that superintelligent computers are going to take your job? Andrew Yang has a plan for that. Hate robocalls? Andrew Yang would fine companies that make them. Need marriage counseling? Andrew Yang says all our health plans should pay for family counseling.

The entrepreneur turned 2020 Democratic presidential candidate has thought through issues big and small, and because he has crossed the 65,000 individual donor threshold to participate in the Democratic debates, we’ll likely be hearing more about his ideas in the next year.

“The American people are very smart, and they realize there are genuine problems that got Donald Trump elected and that we’re in the midst of this incredible economic transformation, and no one’s talking about it,” says Yang. “I think that’s why my campaign has caught fire the last couple weeks.”

When we sat down with Yang, his donor list had expanded to 80,000 donors, albeit small donors who, he jokes, “are cheaper than Bernie’s.” (Donors to Sen. Bernie Sanders’s campaign the day he announced in 2016 gave an average of $27. Yang’s average donor gives $19.) Although he is barely registering support or name recognition in early polls, he’s garnering buzz on social media, where fans show support under #YangGang.

The 44-year old Yang was born in Schenectady, N.Y., the son of Taiwanese immigrants. His father was a researcher at IBM, his mother a systems administrator at a local university. A product of the prep school and Ivy League pipeline, Yang briefly practiced law before becoming an entrepreneur. After launching a few startups with mixed success, Yang founded the nonprofit Venture for America, a fellowship program to place recent college graduates at startups and help them launch their own businesses. A self-described nerd who asks what better foil is there to Trump than “an Asian man who’s good at math,” Yang has done his homework. He rattles off numbers, hard data and statistical projections to enforce his policy positions, which are copious, to say the least.

Yang2020’s website lists more than 80 policy positions, including boilerplate stances in line with mainstream Democrats on “Medicare for All,” gun control and criminal justice reform. His more obscure stances include setting up a robocall complaint hotline that could lead to FCC fines and a plan to tackle divorce rates by mandating that health insurers provide family counseling in their plans. Yang may be asking the right questions, but some of his proposed solutions seem like candidacy killers — politically nonviable and niche.

Take, for example, one of the ways Yang would address climate change if he were in the White House. While he is in favor of a carbon tax plan that has been floated by moderate Democrats and Republicans, he also supports a highly controversial approach to lowering the earth’s temperature through direct technical means, known as geoengineering.

According to the Union of Concerned Scientists, geoengineering, or climate engineering, involves the “intentional large-scale intervention in the Earth’s climate system to counter climate change.” The term encompasses more benign and agreed-upon technologies such as carbon capture and low-tech solutions such as planting trees but also concepts like solar radiation management, which could extend to placing mirrors in space to reflect the sun’s radiation away from earth, or setting off volcanic eruptions to spread sun-reflecting aerosols into the stratosphere. Critics, including the Union of Concerned Scientists, say these unproven technologies could interfere with natural systems, with unforeseen consequences, and run the risk of setting off geopolitical conflicts. Yang argues the conventional proposals to solve climate change are too incremental.

“We have to face facts that we are in all likelihood going to be facing a warming planet, rising sea levels, different weather patterns, and we need to start thinking bigger about how we’re going to mitigate these effects,” says Yang. “We’re messing with Mother Nature right now … in a catastrophic fashion, and we have to at least explore what we have to do to blunt the worst effects for our civilization.”