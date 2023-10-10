Asa Hutchinson's anti-Trump plan is to not 'support a convicted felon'

TechCrunch

Arctic Wolf, a cybersecurity company that's raised hundreds of millions of dollars in debt and equity, today announced that it plans to acquire Revelstoke, a company developing a security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) platform, for an undisclosed amount. In a blog post, Arctic Wolf chief product officer Dan Schiappa said that the acquisition would enable Arctic Wolf's platform to both detect and respond to cybersecurity attacks "faster" and more "comprehensively" than before. Arctic Wolf’s flagship software ingests data from a company’s endpoints, cloud environments and networks to provide a unified view of potential threats, and Schiappa sees Revelstoke's offerings as complementary to this.