Presidential candidates file nomination papers, Trump candidacy challenged

As presidential candidates submitted their nomination papers in Springfield, a group of voters filed a formal objection to former president Donald Trump — hoping to remove the Republican frontrunner from the ballot.

According to The Chicago Sun-Times, objectors claim Trump cannot run since he encouraged the riot inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The 14th Amendment prohibits insurrectionists from holding public office.

Supporters of presidential candidate Donald Trump submit nomination papers with state election authorities Thursday, January 4, 2024 at the State Board of Elections in Springfield.

The challenge to Trump's candidacy comes after courts in Colorado and Maine ruled that he cannot run on those grounds, which his campaign is seeking to overturn. Illinois joins 15 other states where objections have been filed to bar Trump from appearing on the ballot.

Matt Dietrich, ISBE spokesperson, previously told The State Journal-Register that emails from individuals and groups have requested that the state election authority remove Trump from the ballot. ISBE's role, however, he said, is limited by the Illinois Supreme Court and any action would either come from a court order or through the state General Assembly.

Thursday was the first day for Democratic and Republican candidates to file nomination papers with ISBE, a crowd of 20 campaign staff and delegates gathering outside the MacArthur Boulevard office. Candidates have until Friday 5 p.m. to file.

Biden delegate Liz Brown-Reeves answers reporters question Thursday January 4, 2024 at the State Board of Elections in Springfield.

Representatives of President Joe Biden, Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn. were among those filing as of Thursday morning.

Supporters of Trump, as expected, made up the majority of GOP voices. Former gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey, now running in the 12th congressional district, was among them.

In spite of the challengers and objectors, Bailey said that Trump's path to winning the primary is his to lose.

"He's got that wrapped up, hands down," Bailey said Thursday outside the ISBE office. "That's why all this drama is coming against him, it's a war of attrition."

Voters will head to the polls for the primary election on March 19.

Supporters for presidential candidates line up at the Illinois State Board of Elections in Springfield on Thursday to submit nomination papers for the March 19 primary.

