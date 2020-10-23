Presidential debate: Biden had the perfect response when Trump claimed he is ‘least racist person in the room’

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden holds up a mask as President Donald Trump takes notes during the second and final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool) (AP)

Former vice president Joe Biden had a perfect response to Donald Trump’s claims about his record on race, when the president said he was the least racist person in the room at the final presidential debate.

Mr Trump said: “Nobody has doen more for the Black community than Donald Trump … with the exception of Abraham Lincoln – the possible exception – but the exception of Abraham Lincoln, nobody has done what I’ve done.”

The Democratic candidate mocked his opponent in his response: “Abraham Lincoln here is one of the most racist presidents we've had in modern history. He pours fuel on every single racist fire — every single one.”

He also said: "This guy is a dog whistle as big as a fog horn.”

The president also repeated his claim that nobody has done more for the Black community than he has, referring to criminal justice reform and support for historically Black colleges and universities.

However, Mr Trump has also refused to denounce white supremacists, stoked racial tensions, and led the racist birther movement against former president Barack Obama during his time in office.

The president hit out at Mr Biden for his support for the 1994 crime bill which the former vice president has admitted was a mistake.

Trump also struck back, challenging Biden’s reference to Abraham Lincoln saying that he had said not since Abraham Lincoln has anybody done what I’ve done for the Black community — not that he was Lincoln.

Twitter users pointed out that Trump had described himself as the least racist person in the room in front of NBC moderator Kristen Welker whose parents are Black and Native American.

The two candidates faced off for more than 90 minutes in Nashville, Tennessee, with just 12 days to go before the election on 3 November.

Read more

Biden says Giuliani fed false information to help Trump get re-elected

Trump does bizarre impression of Biden during fracking exchange

Debate fact check: The truth behind Trump and Biden's claims

Who won the presidential debate?