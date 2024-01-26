A presidential election year and Brunswick's most expensive homes

Hello and welcome to the Brunswick Today newsletter brought to you by me, StarNews reporter Jamey Cross.

Presidential election years are exciting, with months-long coverage and voter turnout rates much higher than years when presidential and gubernatorial races aren't on the ballot. (Personally, I'm partial to the election of local officials whose governing impacts the daily lives of residents in their municipalities. Those races also often turn into nail-biters -- see the 2023 Southport mayoral race, decided by just two votes.)

Gannett has a fellow stationed in Raleigh this year, covering the state legislature and the important state and national races on the 2024 ballot, and local reporters are gearing up to bring you all you need to know about the local offices up for election this year.

For starters, Brunswick County will have a uniquely designed "I Voted" sticker this year. Here's what you need to know about the change and how the county is working to get future voters involved and informed this exciting election year.

Thanks for starting your week with us. Here's the latest in Brunswick County news.

Here we grow again

With minor league baseball off the table in Leland -- at least for the time being -- questions remain as to how more than 1,400 acres of land off U.S. 17 will be developed. But rest assured: Officials are sure it will still be developed.

Here's why the town paused the stadium conversation and what it could build as a destination attraction instead.

Brunswick County is no stranger to development and new construction. Reporter Molly Wilhelm compiled a list of the most expensive homes that sold in the county last year. Check it out here.

And speaking of elected local officials, newcomers on the Holden Beach Board of Commissioners have halted a years-long effort to renovate the town’s pier, which has been closed to the public for months. Here's the latest on the project and why years of work could restart.

