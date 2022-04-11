Presidential election : the geography of the first round

French President Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen Monday embarked on a final fortnight of bruising campaigning for a French presidential election run-off whose outcome is far more uncertain than their encounter five years ago. VIDEOGRAPHIC

Recommended Stories

  • Wichita Falls' tornado history shows April to be a perilous month

    Wichita Falls has had three major tornado strikes in its history. All of them happened in the first half of April. Is it curse or coincidence?

  • The 25 Richest People in the US

    Although the World Bank worries that 100 million people could be pushed into extreme poverty as a result of the pandemic, those who live in extreme wealth weathered the storm just fine. The world's...

  • Ag Secretary Vilsack joins Speaker Pelosi, Sen. Collins in testing positive for COVID as outbreak spreads among DC officials

    Speaker Pelosi's and Sen. Collins's positive tests are the latest coronavirus cases to roil DC, as several government officials have tested positive.

  • Musk, Bezos, Buffett and Gates Among Forbes’ Richest Billionaires — How Much Money Do They Have?

    While there were 329 members, including 169 one-year wonders, that fell off the list this year, some new and amazing people joined the billionaires club including pop star Rihanna, worth $1.7 billion, movie director Peter Jackson, worth $1.5 billion, and venture capitalist Josh Kushner, worth $2 billion. How did Rihanna make her billions? In his role as Tesla and SpaceX's CEO, last year Musk's net worth grew by $68 billion due to a 33% increase in Tesla's share price following his sale of $16 billion worth of shares and his capital gains tax payment.

  • Disagreement and Delay: How Infighting Over the Border Divided the White House

    WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden was livid. He had been in office only two months at the time, and there was already a crisis at the southwest border. Thousands of migrant children were jammed into unsanitary Border Patrol stations. Republicans were accusing Biden of flinging open the borders. And his aides were blaming one another. Biden came into office promising to dismantle what he described as the inhumane immigration policies of former President Donald Trump. But for much of Biden’s presid

  • Iran wants U.S. to show goodwill by lifting some sanctions prior to nuclear deal

    DUBAI (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden should lift some sanctions on Iran to show his goodwill towards reviving the international nuclear agreement with Tehran, Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Sunday. Iran and the United States have engaged in indirect talks in Vienna over the past year to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement which then-U.S. President Donald Trump left in 2018 and Iran subsequently violated by ramping up its nuclear programme.

  • France votes in cliffhanger presidential election

    STORY: Voting began on Sunday (April 10) for the first round of France’s presidential election, with far-right candidate Marine Le Pen posing an unexpected threat to President Emmanuel Macron’s re-election hopes.Opinion polls published before a campaign blackout on Friday still see&nbsp;Macron&nbsp;leading the first round and winning a runoff against Le Pen in the second round on April 24.But those same polls said it would be tight, with some even seeing a Le Pen victory within the margin of error.Macron&nbsp;and Le Pen agree the outcome is wide open.Until just weeks ago opinion polls pointed to an easy win for Macron.But his late entry into the campaign and his focus on an unpopular plan to increase the retirement age, have dented his ratings, along with a steep rise in inflation.Macron was all smiles as he cast his vote in the seaside town of Le Touquet.In contrast to Macron, anti-immigration, eurosceptic Le Pen, has had a boost in ratings, thanks to a months-long focus on cost of living issues and a big drop in support for her far-right rival, Eric Zemmour.She said she was feeling positive after she cast her vote."I feel good, I feel at peace since the start of this campaign. This is the end of long months of campaigning."Assuming that&nbsp;Macron&nbsp;and Le Pen go through to the runoff, the president&nbsp;faces&nbsp;a problem: pollsters have forecast a record number of voters abstaining.Macron&nbsp;will need to persuade them to change their minds and vote for him in the second round.Sunday's vote will show who the unusually high number of late undecided voters will pick, and whether Le Pen can exceed opinion poll predictions and come out top in the first round.

  • German foundation expelled from Russia says will continue democracy work

    Germany's Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung, the political foundation linked to Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrat party, said that it will seek to promote democracy in Russia even though it has been barred from working in the country. Russia's justice ministry said on Friday it had revoked the registration of 15 foreign organisations, nine of which were German. "The Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung believes in dialogue within and between societies if we want to live in peace in Europe," the foundation, which focuses on promoting democracy and social programmes, said in a statement.

  • Accounts deceivable: Email scam costliest type of cybercrime

    A shopping spree in Beverly Hills, a luxury vacation in Mexico, a bank account that jumped from $299.77 to $1.4 million overnight. From the outside, it looked like Moe and Kateryna Abourched had won the lottery. Rather, a public school district in Michigan was tricked into wiring its monthly health insurance payment to the bank account of a California nail salon the Abourcheds owned, according to a search warrant application filed by a Secret Service agent in federal court.

  • The AP Interview: Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that he is committed to pressing for peace despite Russian attacks on civilians that have stunned the world, and he renewed his plea for more weapons ahead of an expected surge in fighting in the country’s east. The president said those defenders are tying up “a big part of the enemy forces,” characterizing the battle to hold Mariupol as “the heart of the war” right now.

  • West Africa Oil Still Unloved Despite Post-Ukraine Supply Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused one of the biggest upheavals to global petroleum markets in living memory. It still isn’t resulting in a clamor for replacement barrels from west Africa.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineUkraine

  • Florida Man Drives Bizarre Chopped Car

    Jeep owners, eat your heart out!

  • Russia says EU closes borders for some cargo vehicles registered in Russia, Belarus

    The EU on Friday formally adopted new sanctions against Russia, including bans on the import of coal, wood, chemicals and other products, while also preventing many Russian vessels and trucks from accessing the bloc. Vehicles used as international transport that have Russian and Belarusian number plates will not be able to move goods on EU territory, the Russian customs service said. "According to available information, the restrictions do not yet apply to road freight transport delivering pharmaceutical, medical, food and agricultural products, including wheat, as well as the delivery of energy, non-ferrous metals and fertilisers," the customs service said.

  • Fed to raise rates aggressively in coming months, say economists

    The Federal Reserve is expected to deliver two back-to-back half-point interest rate hikes in May and June to tackle runaway inflation, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the probability of a recession next year is 40%. With the unemployment rate near a record low, inflation the highest in four decades and a surge in global commodity prices set to persist, most analysts say the Fed needs to move quickly to keep price pressures under control. The latest April 4-8 Reuters poll of more than 100 economists forecast two half-point rate rises this year, the first such move since 1994, taking the federal funds rate to 1.25%-1.50% by the June meeting.

  • More Americans blame Putin for gas prices than Biden, poll shows

    More Americans blame Putin for gas prices than Biden, poll shows

  • The housing market is running hot. Can the Fed cool it before it crashes?

    When the “Bond King” Bill Gross sat down recently with Barry Ritholtz for an episode of “The Big Picture” podcast, the billionaire investor and PIMCO founder took a pretty skeptical view of who might next build a kingdom out of debt. “I don’t think anybody can be the future bond king because central banks basically are the kings and queens of the market,” Gross said. “They rule — they determine where interest rates are going,” he said.

  • Analysis-U.S. strategic oil sale speeds fuel-price fix, but at what cost?

    The Biden administration is selling a record amount of emergency oil from national reserves to tame soaring U.S. fuel prices as quickly as possible, but the plan could backfire down the road if the stockpile is not replenished quickly. President Joe Biden on March 31 announced the United States would sell 180 million barrels of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at a rate of 1 million barrels per day starting in May, the biggest release from the stockpile since it was created in the 1970s.

  • Nicholas Goldberg: Why I won't cheer as Germany ends its antiwar experiment

    Maybe it is inevitable that our WWII enemy will rejoin the militarized world. But it's a shame to see it happen.

  • Tiger Woods makes double bogey on last hole, signs for worst-ever score at the Masters on Saturday at Augusta National

    Things went from bad to worse for Tiger in the third round.

  • Macron, Le Pen head for French runoff election

    STORY: Supporters of French President Emmanuel Macron and far-right challenger Marine Le Pen rejoiced Sunday night -- as the two candidates advance to what promises to be a tight runoff election.The matchup is a repeat of the 2017 election, when then-newcomer Macron beat Le Pen by a comfortable margin.But results from the first round of voting Sunday night signalled a much closer race this time around, with Le Pen trailing Macron by just a few percentage points, setting the stage for a runoff.Speaking at a Le Pen rally in Paris Sunday night, several of her supporters voiced deep dissatisfaction with Macron's government:"Marine Le Pen, I've been voting for her for a long time because Macron took the piss.""She’s really the only candidate who can win and beat Macron who did nothing but divide our country these past 5 years. For this, I entirely support her."Just a month ago, opinion polls suggested Macron was set for a comfortable re-election.But his late entry into the campaign, coupled with an unpopular plan to increase the retirement age and a steep rise in inflation, have put a dent in his chances.On the other hand Le Pen has seen her ratings rise as she toured towns and villages across France over the past few months, also benefitting from a big drop in support for her far-right rival Eric Zemmour.But both candidates will face an uphill battle in winning over an unusually high number of undecided voters this late into the election.In the port city of Marseille, one non-voter said none of the candidates have been appealing so far:“No one represents me or my worries. I think they (politicians) are disconnected and I think France is tired of this. And I think that's why they don't go to vote. I think people are fed up with politicians, and with the current situation."Other major candidates in the election admitted defeat Sunday night.All of them, with the exception of Le Pen's far-right rival Zemmour, urged voters to block the far right in the runoff election set for April 24.