Presidential election : the geography of the first round

STORY: Supporters of French President Emmanuel Macron and far-right challenger Marine Le Pen rejoiced Sunday night -- as the two candidates advance to what promises to be a tight runoff election.The matchup is a repeat of the 2017 election, when then-newcomer Macron beat Le Pen by a comfortable margin.But results from the first round of voting Sunday night signalled a much closer race this time around, with Le Pen trailing Macron by just a few percentage points, setting the stage for a runoff.Speaking at a Le Pen rally in Paris Sunday night, several of her supporters voiced deep dissatisfaction with Macron's government:"Marine Le Pen, I've been voting for her for a long time because Macron took the piss.""She’s really the only candidate who can win and beat Macron who did nothing but divide our country these past 5 years. For this, I entirely support her."Just a month ago, opinion polls suggested Macron was set for a comfortable re-election.But his late entry into the campaign, coupled with an unpopular plan to increase the retirement age and a steep rise in inflation, have put a dent in his chances.On the other hand Le Pen has seen her ratings rise as she toured towns and villages across France over the past few months, also benefitting from a big drop in support for her far-right rival Eric Zemmour.But both candidates will face an uphill battle in winning over an unusually high number of undecided voters this late into the election.In the port city of Marseille, one non-voter said none of the candidates have been appealing so far:“No one represents me or my worries. I think they (politicians) are disconnected and I think France is tired of this. And I think that's why they don't go to vote. I think people are fed up with politicians, and with the current situation."Other major candidates in the election admitted defeat Sunday night.All of them, with the exception of Le Pen's far-right rival Zemmour, urged voters to block the far right in the runoff election set for April 24.