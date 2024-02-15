The presidential election WILL be about memory - mine. I haven't forgotten what Trump did.

My memory is something Trump

Last week's news included many stories about how “memory” could affect the 2024 presidential election.

I believe “memory” should be an essential issue when deciding how to vote in November.

My memory has Donald Trump and Republicans proud to pack the U.S. Supreme Court and take away a woman’s right to control her own body and medical choices.

This combo image shows President Joe Biden, left, Jan. 5, 2024, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, right, Jan. 19, 2024.

I remember that Donald Trump and Republicans said there was a border crisis that needed immediate action, but chose to wait when actually given the opportunity to consider a bipartisan bill that would address some border issues.

I will remember that Donald Trump and Republicans supported violent insurrectionists when “We, the people” did not vote for them. I will remember that Donald Trump mocks people with disabilities, while President Biden was able to show validation and empathy to a young boy with a stutter.

I have a great memory and I will use this memory when I vote for Joe Biden, Sherrod Brown, and other Democrats in November 2024.

Patrick Keenist, Columbus

Will Ohio legislators work for free if income tax eliminated?

Republican legislators who wish to eliminate the state income tax do not seem to consider all the consequences of this action. Income taxes pay their salaries.

Will they work for free?

Possibly do what they’ve done for other state services over the decades, and charge fees for their services? Expect tips too? Something to ponder.

Toba Feldman, Columbus

Differing motives in tax relief bill

The Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act approved Jan. 31 by the U.S. House includes an expanded child tax credit and resurrects business deductions eliminated as part of Trump's $3.5 trillion tax cut in 2017.

As the Senate considers the legislation, it’s important to remember who worked for what. Democrats promoted the child tax credit, and Republicans promoted the business deductions.

The child tax credits will largely benefit the poorest American families with children, while the business deductions will benefit companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Lockheed Martin, large pharmaceutical companies, and others.

This much is clear: Everywhere they can, Democrats are trying to protect the interests of the American people, while Republicans are protecting big business.

While both are vital to the American economy, in a resource-constrained environment, helping middle-class and poor families should take precedence over businesses that generated $41 trillion in revenue and $2.9 trillion in profits in 2022. Most of us, who are ordinary people, should remember who is really working on our behalf when it comes time to vote in November. With Democrats, things get eetter.

Beverly Masek, Strongsville

