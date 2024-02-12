Presidential and Knox County primary elections are coming in March. Here's what to know

It's time to head to the polls in what promises to be a busy election year. This spring, Knox County voters will choose their preferred presidential, county commission, school board and local office candidates.

Election Day for the presidential partisan primary and county primary election is March 5, but there are plenty of other dates to note before heading to the polls, especially if you plan to vote early.

Here's what to know about 2024 primary voting, including how to register, who's on the ballot, early voting times and more.

What is the Tennessee voter registration deadline?

The registration deadline to vote in the March 5 primary has passed.

If you missed the cutoff this time but want to register to vote in the Aug. 1 state and federal primary and state and county general election, July 2 is the registration deadline for that one.

How do I register to vote in Knox County?

First, determine if you are already registered at tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup.

If you aren't registered, go to ovr.govote.tn.gov to start the process. You also can go to the Knoxville Election Commission office inside the Old Courthouse at 300 Main St. in downtown Knoxville.

You must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen and live in Tennessee.

In-person voting is March 5 for the primary election.

What races are on the ballot in the 2024 primary election?

There's a presidential primary race (meaning you pick who you want to represent your party in November), Republican delegate election and primaries for 14 Knox County offices. Those county offices are:

Knox County Commission Districts 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9

Knox County assessor of property

Knox County law director

Knox County Board of Education Districts 2, 3, 5 and 8

Criminal Court Judge Division II District 6

Knox County commissioners and board of education members are elected by residents of their districts and the Knox County property assessor and law director are elected at large by the entire county.

Do I have to pick a party ballot?

Yes, you do. When you arrive at your polling place, you'll hand your identification to election staffer and they will ask you to indicate which primary you'd like to vote in. You can only vote for candidates in one party in the primary.

Where can I learn about the candidates?

Knox News sat down with the candidates to learn more about them.

Our voter guide at knoxnews.com has summaries of all their responses.

How do I register for an absentee ballot in Knox County?

The final day to request an absentee ballot is Feb. 27, but it's helpful to get it before that date.

Ballot requests can be found at www.knoxvotes.org, and completed applications can be emailed to absenteeballot@knoxcounty.org.

For this election, voters must indicate whether they want a Republican or Democratic ballot. There are a lot of eligibility restrictions around who can request absentee voting by mail, but some qualifications include voters who are age 60 and older, will be outside the county on Election Day, are hospitalized, are attending school away from home, live in a nursing home or are away for military service. Find all the qualifications at sos.tn.gov.

Where is early voting in Knoxville?

The early voting period starts Feb. 14 and runs through Feb. 27. During that time, registered voters can go to any early voting polling place on any day or time it is open.

Here are the early voting locations:

Clear Springs Baptist Church, 7350 Tazewell Pike

West Knox Senior Center, 239 Jamestowne Boulevard

Carter Senior Center, 9036 Asheville Highway

City-County Building, 400 Main St.

Downtown West, 1645 Downtown West Blvd., Unit 40

Eternal Life Harvest Center at Five Points, 2410 Martin Luther King Boulevard

Halls Recreation Center, 6933 Recreation Lane

Karns Senior Center, 8042 Oak Ridge Highway

Knoxville Expo Center, 5441 Clinton Highway

Meridian Baptist Church, 6513 Chapman Highway

New Harvest Park, 4775 Harvest Lane

When is early voting in Knox County?

Hours vary depending on the day and place you vote.

Early voting hours for West Knox Senior Center, Carter Senior Center, Downtown West, Eternal Life Harvest Center at Five points, Halls Recreation Center, Karns Senior Center, Knoxville Expo Center and New Harvest Park:

Feb. 14: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Feb. 15-25: Polls are open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.

Feb. 26-27: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Early voting hours for Meriden Baptist:

Feb. 14: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Feb. 15-16: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Feb. 17: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Feb. 19-20: 10 a.m.-6p.m.

Feb. 21: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Feb. 22-23: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Feb. 24: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Feb. 26-27: 10 a.m. -7 p.m.

Early voting hours for Clear Springs Baptist:

Feb. 14: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Feb. 15-16: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Feb. 17: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Feb. 19-20: 10 a.m.-6p.m.

Feb. 21: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Feb. 22-23: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Feb. 24: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Feb. 26-27: 10 a.m. -7 p.m.

Early voting hours for the City-County Building:

Feb. 14: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Feb. 15-23: Polls are open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays.

Feb. 24: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Feb. 26-27: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

When do I vote on election day in Knox County?

Election Day is March 5. You have to vote at your designated polling place on that day.

Polls will be open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. If you arrive at your polling site before 8 p.m. and have to wait in line past that time, you may still vote if you stay in line.

Where do I vote on Election Day?

On March 5, you must vote at your registered polling place. Check your address at the Voting location search button at kgis.org.

Do I have to show an ID to vote?

Yes, you do in Tennessee. These forms of identification are acceptable, even if they are expired:

Tennessee driver's license with your photo

Passport

Photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security

Photo ID issued by the federal or Tennessee government

Military photo ID

Tennessee handgun carry permit with your photo

