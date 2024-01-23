Presidential Office highlights 'strange situation' with Poland's security guarantees for Ukraine

Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, revealed important details of the visit of Poland's new Prime Minister Donald Tusk to Ukraine, particularly pertaining to Poland’s security guarantees for Ukraine during an appearance on national TV on Jan. 22

The relationship between Ukraine and Poland “has been normal throughout the period of open Russian aggression,” though there were “certain issues” with the previous Polish government, said Zhovkva.

However, President Volodymyr Zelensky had a “qualitatively new conversation” with Tusk on Jan. 22.

This was Tusk's first visit outside the EU since taking office.



Under discussion was “a very strange situation” regarding Poland’s security guarantees for Ukraine.

“Poland did not join the declaration for more than half a year,” Zhovkva noted.



“Being a neighbor, a strategic partner of Ukraine, and a country that helped during these days of open Russian aggression against Ukraine, Poland showed no desire to become a guarantor of Ukraine's security. Today, this incomprehensible situation has been resolved”.

Zelenskyy proposed to immediately start negotiations on a bilateral document with security guarantees. Poland can “very quickly” adopt the document, according to Zhovkva.

Donald Tusk arrived on Jan. 22 in Kyiv on a visit for the first time since his appointment. Tusk met with Zelenskyy and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Zelenskyy announced a new Polish defense package and noted “very productive negotiations” with Tuskfollowing the negotiations.

Tusk's office reported that Poland joined the G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine.

