Presidential primary: Register online by Monday, in person through Election Day

Monday, Feb. 12, is the final day for eligible Michiganders to register to vote online or through the mail if they are planning to vote in the Tuesday, Feb. 27, Michigan presidential primary, though there is still an in-person option.

Don't worry, Monday isn't the final day to register to vote in the presidential primary. In Michigan, voters can register to vote in an election up until polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. But Michigan law requires anyone registering to vote in an election within 15 days of that election to register in person at their local clerk's office.

If you still plan on registering to vote online or through the mail, your voter registration application must be received or postmarked 15 days before the election, which is Monday, Feb. 12.

To find your local clerk's office, visit the Michigan Voter Information Center at michigan.gov/vote.

For more information about registering to vote in Michigan, read this guide.

And for more information about dates and deadlines for Michigan's 2024 presidential primary, read this guide.

And finally, for all the vital information about the 2024 elections in Michigan, read our Michigan Voter Guide. The guide has information on voting dates, registration deadlines, absentee voting processes and more!

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan presidential primary: Key voter registration dates, deadlines