Presidential primary voting starts Friday in Minnesota

Jan. 16—ROCHESTER — Absentee voting in Minnesota's presidential primary begins Friday, Jan. 19.

In Olmsted County, eligible voters have the option to cast absentee ballots through March 5, the day before the primary election to help determine presidential candidates in each major political party.

Voters can apply for an absentee ballot online at

mnvotes.sos.mn.gov/abrequest/index.

By requesting a ballot for the presidential primary, voters should be in general agreement with the principles of the party they select and understand that their party selection is shared with the major parties after the presidential primary.

Once an application request is verified, Olmsted County election officials will process the request and send a ballot.

Ballots can be completed and returned to the Olmsted County Elections Office, 2122 Campus Drive SE, Suite 300, in Rochester, by Election Day. A pre-paid envelope is included with ballots obtained through the mail.