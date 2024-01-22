Presidential race 2024: Who's still in the running? When is Ohio's primary election?

The New Hampshire primary election lands tomorrow, Jan. 23 – the first in a series of statewide primary elections that will determine which Republican and Democratic candidates will appear on the 2024 presidential ballot in November.

Yesterday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, leaving former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley as the only other major Republican candidate going up against Donald Trump in the primary elections.

Despite disagreements inside his own party keeping him off the New Hampshire primary ballot, President Joe Biden is still the leading candidate to snag the Democratic slot in the November presidential election.

President Joe Biden speaks while visiting firefighters at the Allentown Fire Training Academy, Jan. 12, 2024, in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Campaigning far behind him are Democrats Dean Phillips, a U.S. Representative from Minnesota, and Marianne Williamson, an author and spiritual advisor from Texas.

Here's everything you need to know about which candidates are left in the 2024 presidential race.

Who's running for president in 2024?

Democrats:

President Joe Biden: Former vice president to President Barack Obama, 2009 through 2017. Current president of the United States. Age: 81 years old.

Dean Phillips: First elected to Congress in 2018 representing Minnesota in the House of Representatives. Age: 54 years old.

Marianne Williamson: A self-help author and spiritual leader who ran unsuccessfully for president in 2020. Age: 71 years old.

Republicans:

Donald Trump: Former President of the United States, 2017 through 2021. Age: 77 years old.

Nikki Haley: Former governor of South Carolina, 2011 through 2017; former U.N. ambassador, 2017 to 2018. Age: 52 years old.

Third-party candidates:

Cornel West: Previously taught at Yale, Princeton and Harvard; currently a professor of philosophy at Union Theological Seminary. Age: 70 years old.

Jill Stein: A doctor and organizer; has run for president twice before, launching bids in 2012 and 2016 on the Green Party ticket. Age: 73 years old.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: An environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist. Age: 70 years old.

When is Ohio's primary election?

Ohio's presidential primary election falls on Tuesday, March 19. The voter registration deadline is Feb. 20.

Check your voter registration status online at voterlookup.ohiosos.gov/voterlookup.aspx. Voters can register online and/or update their voter registration information at olvr.ohiosos.gov.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the 2024 presidential race on Sunday, Jan. 21.

'One fella and one lady left' in the Republican primary elections

Upon dropping out of the presidential race, DeSantis stated in a video he posted to social media on Sunday that he did not have a clear path to victory.

"If there was anything I could do to produce a favorable outcome − more campaign stops, more interviews − I would do it," DeSantis said. "But I can’t ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources if we don’t have a clear path to victory."

The governor lent his endorsement to Donald Trump, stating that, "We can’t go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear − a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism − that Nikki Haley represents."

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks at a rally at Exeter High School in Exeter, New Hampshire, on Jan. 21, 2024, during preparations for the New Hampshire presidential primary.

DeSantis narrowly defeated Haley by two points for second place in the Iowa caucuses, coming in 30 points behind front-runner Trump.

DeSantis's departure means Haley will go head-to-head with Trump in the upcoming primary elections.

“It’s now one fella and one lady left,” Haley said at a campaign event in Seabrook, New Hampshire, shortly after the news that DeSantis dropped out of the 2024 race.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 2024 presidential race: Who's in the running? When are Ohio primaries?