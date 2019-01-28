Starbucks’ Schultz ‘Seriously Thinking’ of 2020 White House Run

(Bloomberg) -- Former Starbucks chairman Howard Schultz said he’s seriously thinking of running for president in 2020 as a centrist independent candidate, a prospect that’s already drawing objections from Democrats who say it may throw the election to Donald Trump.

The Brooklyn-born billionaire, who dabbled with politics and thorny social issues as he built Starbucks into one of the world’s largest restaurant chains, announced his possible long-shot bid on CBS’s “60 Minutes” on Sunday. He said Americans are tired of the current system and looking for a better choice.

“We’re living at a most-fragile time,” Schultz said. “Not only the fact that this president is not qualified to be the president, but the fact that both parties are consistently not doing what’s necessary on behalf of the American people and are engaged, every single day, in revenge politics.”

Trump said on Twitter Monday that he watched Schultz’s interview and doesn’t believe the coffee chief has the “guts” to run. “I agree with him that he is not the ‘smartest person.’ Besides, America already has that! I only hope that Starbucks is still paying me their rent in Trump Tower!” Trump wrote.

Starbucks shares fell 1.3 percent to $66.22 at 9:50 a.m. in New York, following the broader U.S. market downward after Caterpillar Inc. reported worse-than-expected earnings and chipmaker Nvidia Corp. cut its revenue guidance. Both companies cited slowing economic growth, with Nvidia singling out China as an area of concern. China also factors large in Starbucks’ plans -- the chain’s goal is to have 6,000 locations there in 2022.

Besides the “60 Minutes” interview, Schultz also sent his first tweet on Sunday. He said, “it feels good to be here” and “my hope is to share my truth, listen to yours, build trust, and focus on things that can make us better.”

Schultz, 65, whose political ambitions have been widely rumored for years, would be making his first run for public office. Speculation that he would make a bid for the White House ramped up last June after he announced his retirement as the chairman of Starbucks, listing public service as an option for his next chapter.

At the time, he also laid out a centrist vision for the U.S., calling Trump’s tax cut reckless and knocking “vitriolic behavior” from the White House.

Schultz is worth about $3.5 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, giving him the ability to keep a campaign funded as a field of potentially more than a dozen Democrats and the Trump campaign compete for donors over what will be almost two years of campaigning. Schultz said on “60 Minutes” that a price tag of as much as $500 million to win would not change his mind.

Deep Pockets

“I’ll say it this way: We’ll be fully resourced to do what’s necessary,” he said.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, one of the prominent Democrats mounting a campaign, has criticized wealthy presidential hopefuls who might use their personal fortunes to fund campaigns and urged the party’s voters to reject such efforts.

“We ought to be building a movement [and] not having billionaires buy these campaigns, whether we’re talking about super PACs or self-funders,” Warren said earlier this month in her initial campaign trip to Iowa, which will hold the first official contest in the nomination race in February 2020.

No independent candidate has made a successful run for the White House, and the structure of U.S. elections in terms of getting on ballots in all 50 states and fundraising heavily favors the two major parties.

Third Parties

Third-party or independent candidates typical register only a few percentage points nationally in presidential elections. The last serious independent bid for the presidency was made by another billionaire, H. Ross Perot in 1992. He got almost 19 percent of the popular vote but won no Electoral College votes as Democrat Bill Clinton defeated incumbent GOP President George H.W. Bush.

The Green Party’s Ralph Nader received almost 3 percent of the vote nationwide in 2000, and many people blame his 97,000 votes in Florida for costing Democrat Al Gore the White House.

Many Democrats are already warning that a bid by Schultz as an independent would take votes from the party’s nominee and give Trump an easier path to a second term.