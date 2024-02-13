Presidential Scholars Program, awards and scholarships: Education news

Oyster River High School student selected as candidate for U.S. Presidential Scholars Program

Landon Wolph

DURHAM − Oyster River High School Principal Rebecca Noe announced that senior Landon Wolph has been named a candidate for the 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

Scholars are selected for the program on the basis of superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in community and school activities.

Wolph, of Madbury, is one of more than 5,000 students nationwide who was selected as a candidate. Inclusion in the program is one of the highest honors graduating seniors can receive.

“I am deeply honored to be nominated for such a prestigious award. I have worked hard throughout my high school career in regard to my academics, but I couldn't have done it without my support system − my friends, family, and past and present teachers. Your assistance in helping me be successful was, and still is, pivotal in my life,” Wolph said.

Wolph is the child of Shanti and Kimberly Wolph of Madbury.

“Landon is exactly the kind of student that the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was created to recognize,” Superintendent Dr. James C. Morse, Sr. said. “In addition to being a top scholar, he is recognized by the teaching staff and his fellow students as a natural leader.”

“We are so proud of Landon for being recognized as a candidate for the Presidential Scholars Program. His work ethic and passion for learning make him a standout student who is more than deserving of this honor,” Noe added.

Wolph will now compete to be one of 161 Scholars in the program. The U.S Department of Education will announce the 600 semifinalists in early April and Scholars in May.

Coe-Brown Faculty Member wins 2024 Janis Hennessey World Languages Teacher of Excellence Award

CBNA faculty member Michael Clauss with students at an all-school assembly.

NORTHWOOD — After hours, we often find Michael Clauss behind the lens of his camera taking photos for the Coe-Brown Northwood Academy year­book or coaching the school’s NHIAA D1 Bowling team. By day, however, Clauss—known as Profe Clauss by his students [*sounds like PRO-FAY]—is in the classroom sharing his passion for Spanish language and culture. He is so well-liked and respected by his students and coworkers that he even has his own Instagram fan page!

Clauss, who has made creative and immersive teaching methods a hallmark of his classes, now finds himself front and center in this most recent accolade for our CBNA faculty. Earlier this winter, the New Hampshire Association of World Language Teachers [NHAWLT] named Profe Clauss as their “2024 Janis Hennessey World Languages Teacher of Excellence” for the year for New Hampshire.

Recipients of this annual award must be “creative and innovative in the class­room, a leader and advocate for world languages in their school and commu­nity, a role model for other teachers in the state, and constantly seek to im­prove and expand their language skills.” In fact, one recommender for the award specifically noted that Clauss is an inspiration to his students, a frequent guide on school trips to Span­ish-speaking countries like Ecuador, Peru, Spain and Portugal, and that he had, “...created activities that connect his students to the language and cul­ture of Spanish speaking communities while instilling academic rigor.” She goes on to specifically reference Mayomanía de Mayo, an entertaining activity Clauss spearheaded to be shared among stu­dents and teachers around the globe. With the help of his CBNA world language colleagues Jennifer Sommerer and Molly Chiarantona, Clauss created a Google site that allowed students studying the Spanish language to view twenty-four mayonnaise commercials from around the Spanish-speaking world, and vote for their favorites in “March Madness” style.” Last spring alone, in its first year, more than 60,000 students and teach­ers around the globe participated in the Mayomania craze.

Curious about the Mayomanía de Mayo initiative? For more info visit: https://sites.google.com/view/mayo­mania-de-mayo/home.

Nineteen Coe-Brown Students representing Thirty-Three Works of Art receive statewide recognition

Recipient of a Gold Key Award. 17” x 17” Gouache on illustration board by Ze Bernard ’24 titled Guilt

NORTHWOOD — Coe-Brown Northwood Academy’s Fine Arts department announced that nineteen CBNA students representing thirty-three works of art have received recognition in the 2024 Scholastic Art Awards of New Hampshire competition—an affiliate partner of the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers, Inc. Of the thirty-three works of art that were recognized, twelve received Gold Keys, eleven received Silver Keys, and 10 received an Honorable Mention. In addition, one CBNA student, Sawyer Pedersen ‘24 was awarded two scholarships, including the $500 Sheffer-Dionne Photography Portfolio Scholarship and the $1,000 SAANH Portfolio Scholarship.

Coe-Brown student recipients in the Seacoast area are as follows:

Barrington

Olivia Frost; Luke Graham; Eleanor Hill

Northwood

Sophia Arroyo; Kailyn Harlow; Somer Loto; Cariss Pettigrew; Makennah Tatem

Nottingham

Cassidy Green; Hazel Lichtenwalner; Sawyer Pedersen; Julianna Vagi

Strafford

Ze Bernard; Stella Harrison; Zalán Mikó; Hayley Newick; Elizabeth Norman; Megan Reed

For more information about the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, visit www.artandwriting.org. Additional details about the Awards can be found in the Scholastic media room: http://mediaroom.scholastic.com/artandwriting.

New Hampshire Federal Credit Union accepting scholarship applications

CONCORD — New Hampshire Federal Credit Union seeks adult learners and high school seniors for The John R. Young Career Enhancement Scholarship Program. NHFCU will award scholarships to high school seniors and/or adults working part-time or full-time who wish to enhance their careers through accredited colleges or licensing programs. Eligibility includes NHFCU employees and NHFCU members. Visit their website at nhfcu.org to learn how to join or call 603-224-7731.

This scholarship program is funded by NHFCU in honor of John R. Young, NHFCU’s President/CEO, who retired in 2021 after 27 years of service as CEO. Mr. Young also volunteered for NHFCU prior to his role as CEO, spending 35 years total in leadership roles at NHFCU. Applications must be received no later than April 19, 2024. Scholarship winners will be notified by May 17, 2024. For application and submission requirements, go to www.nhfcu.org/news or call 603-224-7731, ext. 330.

Alice M. Yarnold and Samuel Yarnold Scholarship Trust accepting scholarship applications

The Alice M. Yarnold and Samuel Yarnold Scholarship Trust, created in 1994, has been providing post-secondary school scholarships to New Hampshire residents since 1995. Known as the Yarnold Scholarship, the funds of the trust are focused on providing financial assistance to deserving N.H. residents pursuing degrees in the fields of medicine, nursing, and social work. Since its inception in 1995 the trust has awarded over $1 million in scholarship assistance to approximately 1,000 students with awards ranging between $1,000 and $5,000.

Applications for the award are available each year in early Spring with all application documents due by the June deadline. Students interested in receiving an award must complete the application and attach 2 letters of reference; post-secondary school transcript from the institute, college, university, or school they are attending; a completed FAFSA; and respond to a short essay question. However, scholarships are not available to graduating high school seniors, however once those students enroll in and complete the first year of post high school education in the fields of medicine, nursing, or social work we encourage them to apply for an award. To receive an application interested students may contact the Yarnold Scholarship administrative representative, Laura Ramsdell, at 127 Parrott Avenue, Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801 or at 603-766-9121.

