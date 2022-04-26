President's clemency list includes Prince George man convicted of non-violent drug offense

A Prince George County man is among 75 federal non-violent drug felons awarded clemency Tuesday as part of the Biden administration's "Second Chance Month" observance.

Christopher Dancy was convicted in 2009 of conspiracy to distribute cocaine hydrochloride and sentenced to 336 months in prison, plus a five-year supervised release. Four years ago, his sentence was reduced to 288 months, meaning he would get out in 2027.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden commuted Dancy's sentence to end Aug. 24, 2022. The supervised release term was left intact.

"America is a nation of laws and second chances, redemption, and rehabilitation," Biden said in a statement released by the White House. "Elected officials on both sides of the aisle, faith leaders, civil rights advocates, and law enforcement leaders agree that our criminal justice system can and should reflect these core values that enable safer and stronger communities."

In addition to the 75 clemencies, Biden also pardoned three felons from Chicago, Houston and Athens, Georgia. The president said many of them had been serving in home-confinement since the COVID-19 pandemic, and "would have received a lower sentence if they were charged with the same offense today,"

According to Federal Bureau of Prison records, Dancy, 50, is being held at a residential re-entry management facility in Baltimore.

The White House also announced Tuesday that several new steps will be put in place to help non-violent criminals reacclimate to society. They include a job-training collaboration between the Labor and Justice departments, new grants for workforce-development programs, more chances for federal service, access to capital for those starting a new business, improved re-entry services and more support for opportunities in housing, education and healthcare.

In the statement, Biden called clemency "one of the most effective ways to reduce recidivism and decrease crime."

"While today’s announcement marks important progress, my administration will continue to review clemency petitions and deliver reforms that advance equity and justice, provide second chances, and enhance the wellbeing and safety of all Americans," the statement read.

