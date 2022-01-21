Presidents' Day 2022 deals are finally here—shop sales on mattresses, TVs and more

Celebrate Presidents' Day 2022 by shopping massive markdowns on home goods, fashion, tech and more.

What better way to celebrate Presidents' Day 2022 than with a shopping spree? If you're itching to do some retail therapy, we've rounded up everything you need to know to snag all the best presidential deals at places like Amazon, Best Buy, Nordstrom and more.

Whether you're searching for a dreamy new mattress, some Reviewed-approved headphones or a few new kitchen appliances, Presidents' Day is a great time to buy. Keep scrolling for the inside scoop on all the best retailers offering online sales in recognition of the nation's presidents holiday.

What are the best Presidents' Day 2022 deals?

Presidents' Day 2022 sales offer great opportunities to scoop top-notch products at a big bargain.

Nearly every well-known retailer—from startups to online shopping giants—offers discounts in celebration of Presidents' Day. Like years past, Presidents' Day 2022 is expected to see deep discounts on mattresses, appliances, smart tech and fashion. Below, you'll find all the early Presidents' Day sales you can shop right now.

Amazon: Shop Amazon's selection of daily deals for the best prices on home goods, kitchen essentials, tech and more.

Anthropologie: For a limited time get an extra 40% off sale styles and enjoy free shipping on all orders of $50 or more. Included in the sale are tons of massive markdowns on home goods, clothes, shoes and more.

Avocado: Shop the New Year sale and get two free pillows with any mattress purchase with coupon code NEWYEAR, plus get $100 off bed frames and adjustable bases when you enter discount code FRAMED at checkout.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Get organized during Bed Bath & Beyond's Big Storage & Org sale. Save on storage solutions and organization products through Sunday, January 30.

Best Buy: Shop deep discounts on some of our favorite brands right now at Best Buy. Save big on TVs, laptops, cell phones, headphones and so much more.

Blue Apron: Sign up today for this popular meal delivery service and snag 17 free meals—a whopping $130 value—across your first six deliveries.

Brooklyn Bedding: Cozy up with dreamy deals at Brooklyn Bedding. The popular sleep retailer is offering 20% off mattresses during its Winter sale with the promo code WINTER20. Shop fast though, as the sale ends Tuesday, January 25.

Butcher Box: Subscribe to this popular meat delivery service and get seven pounds of free meat in your first order.

Casper: Shop the Biannual Bedtime sale and save up to 40% off mattresses and pillows, plus up to 50% off final sale bedding through Wednesday, February 9.

Coach: Score a new Coach purse for up to 50% off when you shop the retailer's huge sale section.

Coach Outlet: Enjoy an extra 15% off select sale items at checkout and enjoy free standard shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Express: Save up an extra 60% on must-have sale styles for men and women right now.

Gravity Blankets: Save up to 30% on weighted blankets we love, plus scoop savings on cozy robes, pillows, sheets and more.

HSN: Scoop markdowns on fashion pieces, home essentials and more in HSN's extensive sale section and take $20 off your first HSN order with coupon code HSN2022.

Leesa: Shop the Winter Sale and save as much as $400 on a new mattress through Tuesday, February 8. Meanwhile, save up to 10% on select bedding and bases.

Lowe’s: Shop daily deals on tools, home essentials and more, plus save big on select appliances and get an additional 10% off clearance or open-box appliances through Wednesday, February 2.

Macy's: Upgrade your closet and home with fashion pieces, home goods and kitchen essentials, currently selling for up to 60% off at Macy's. You can even get extra savings—up to 20%—on select items with coupon code CLEAR.

Michael Kors: Shop handbags, watches, shoes and more at up to 70% off during this massive sale. Meanwhile, save an extra 20% on select sale styles when you enter coupon code 20FORYOU at checkout.

Nectar: Snag dreamy discounts right now at Nectar, the brand that makes one of the best mattresses we've ever tested. Save $100 and get up to $399 in free sleep accessories when you purchase a best-selling mattress.

Nordstrom: Shop Nordstrom's constantly refreshed clearance section for savings on home goods and fashion pieces.

Overstock: Get up to 70% off thousands of items, including furniture, rugs, mattresses and storage must-haves during this huge home sale.

QVC: Shop QVC's daily deals and constantly refreshed clearance section, plus, if you're a new QVC customer, use coupon code OFFER at checkout to save $15 on your first order.

Saatva: Get up to $450 off your mattress purchase during the final days of the Winter sale.

Samsung: Shop select markdowns on must-have tech at Samsung. Pick up the best-selling Galaxy Z Fold3 5G for as little as $899.99 with an eligible trade-in.

Sur La Table: Save up to 55% on hundreds of kitchen essentials during the Overstock sale. Shop markdowns on cookware, kitchen tools, bakeware and more.

The Home Depot: Refresh your home with markdowns on select storage products, home goods and appliances.

Tory Burch: Save as much as 50% or more on iconic handbags, shoes and clothes in Tory Burch's frequently refreshed sale section.

Walmart: Get massive markdowns on home goods, kitchen essentials, clothes and more at Walmart. Shop the clearance section for incredible discounts.

Williams Sonoma: Shop the Warehouse sale for savings of up to 70% on must having cookware from brands like Le Creuset, Staub and GE.

When is Presidents' Day 2022?

Presidents' Day historically occurs on the third Monday in February. This year, the federal holiday falls on Monday, February 21.

When do Presidents' Day 2022 sales start?

While Presidents' Day 2022 officially takes place on Monday, February 21, several retailers have already dropped major sales. In years past, the majority of sales were live the Friday before Presidents' Day proper and ran through the weekend.

Each year retailers launch their Presidents' Day sales earlier and earlier, and 2022 is no different. In 2021, we saw the first Presidents' Day sales in early February.

How long do Presidents' Day 2022 sales last?

Typically, Presidents' Day sales end with the culmination of the holiday on Monday night, or in the few days following Presidents' Day proper. Some retailers, however, extend their Presidents' Days sales significantly. For instance, in 2021, Tuft & Needle, Leesa, Coach, Nordstrom, HP and The Home Depot offered Presidents' Day deals through late February. Meanwhile, Beautyrest and Serta concluded their holiday sales in March.

This year, like last, we expect to see select Presidents' Day sales continue through early March. Although some sales may start earlier and end later, we suggest shopping early to avoid any issues with stock shortages or shipping delays.

What stores offer Presidents' Day 2022 deals?

Dozens of can't-miss Presidents' Day 2022 deals have already dropped. If you're looking to refresh your sleep set up, Saatva and Nectar—some of our favorite mattress brands—could be a great option. Meanwhile, you can scoop savings on home essentials at Best Buy, Macy's and Walmart, or pick up trendy fashion staples at Michael Kors and Nordstrom. Whatever you're shopping for, you're sure to find a deal worth snatching come Presidents' Day 2022.

