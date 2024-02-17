A truck goes over the Main Street bridge over the Scioto River on a Sunday afternoon. Many places will be closed or have alternate hours on Monday for Presidents Day.

Monday is Presidents Day, meaning many government offices and some businesses will be closed.

Because of the holiday:

Federal, state, county and local government offices will be closed.

Post offices will be closed, and there will be no regular mail delivery.

Parking on Columbus streets with kiosks, app signs or meters will be free, but parking restrictions for delivery and valet zones and commuter hours will remain in force, so observe signs.

There will be no trash collection in Columbus on Monday. The color collection schedule for trash will rotate forward one weekday and remain there until the next holiday, which will be Memorial Day, May 29. For those not on the color schedule, trash collection day will rotate one day forward with Friday collection on Saturday.

Suburban trash collection varies across the area. Residents should contact their provider for information.

Curbside recycling and yard-waste collection in Columbus will be on a regular schedule.

Columbus City Schools and many other public school districts will be closed on Monday.

Ohio State University and Columbus State Community College will be open on Monday.

Central Ohio Transit Authority will operate on its holiday schedule on Monday, which is when transit lines operate on their Sunday schedule.

Huntington, Chase and many other banks will be closed Monday.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Presidents Day 2024: What is closed around Columbus