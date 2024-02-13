When is Presidents' Day 2024? What's open, closed on the federal holiday in Oklahoma

As a federal holiday, banks, mailing services and other organizations will be closed on Presidents Day to celebrate the birthday of the country's first president.

Presidents Day, also known as "Washington's Birthday," is a celebration of the country's first president, George Washington. This year it falls on Monday, Feb. 19. The federal holiday has also become a reason to celebrate the birthday of President Abraham Lincoln, who was born on Feb. 12, 1809.

Here's what's open and closed on the federal holiday:

When is Presidents' Day 2024?

Presidents' Day this year falls on Feb. 19, the third Monday of the month, as dictated by the Uniform Holiday Law which took effect in 1971, according to the National Archives.

The bill moved Presidents' Day, along with two other holidays, to Mondays to prevent midweek shutdowns and add three-day weekends to the federal calendar.

What's closed on Presidents Day?

Mailing Services:

USPS will not deliver mail on Presidents Day, but UPS will still deliver packages and stores will still be open. FedEx will be open on the holiday with modified service.

Banks:

Bank of America, Chase and Wells Fargo offices and financial centers will be closed on Presidents Day. Your bank might still be open on the holiday, so check with your branch before making a trip.

Federal government offices:

Federal government offices will be closed on Monday to honor Presidents Day.

Schools

Oklahoma City Public Schools do not have school on Feb. 19. for a professional development day.

What's still open?

Trash pickup:

In Oklahoma City, garbage collection will not be canceled on Presidents Day. Make sure to check your schedule to see when garbage pickup is scheduled for your area.

Retail:

Many stores, such as Costco and Target, and restaurants will still be open on Presidents Day.

What is Presidents' Day?

Mount Rushmore National Memorial, near Keystone, South Dakota. From left to right the U.S. Presidents are George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln.

Officially called Washington’s Birthday, the federal holiday started out as an occasion to celebrate the Feb. 22 birthday of the first U.S. President George Washington, according to the U.S. Embassy. Today, it is commonly used to celebrate the birthdays of both Washington and President Abraham Lincoln, born on Feb. 12.

Feb. 22 was originally celebrated as a holiday by 19th-century Americans, before Congress decided to make it a federal holiday in 1885. It was moved to the third Monday of February by the Uniform Holiday Act.

Washington's Birthday was the first federal holiday to honor an individual's birth date, according to the National Archives.

Federal holidays 2024

Monday, Jan. 01 : New Year’s Day

Monday, Jan. 15 : Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Monday, Feb. 19 : Washington’s Birthday

Monday, May 27 : Memorial Day

Wednesday, June 19 : Juneteenth National Independence Day

Thursday, July 04 : Independence Day

Monday, Sept. 02 : Labor Day

Monday, Oct. 14 : Columbus Day

Monday, Nov. 11 : Veterans Day

Thursday, Nov. 28 : Thanksgiving Day

Wednesday, Dec. 25: Christmas Day

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: When is Presidents' Day 2024? What's open and closed in Oklahoma