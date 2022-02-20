Presidents' Day appliance sales are here—shop Best Buy, The Home Depot and Lowe's

Get early holiday savings with these Presidents' Day appliance sales on products from Samsung, Frigidaire and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Appliance shopping can be an expensive endeavor, whether you need a compact microwave or a powerful washing machine. Fortunately, many major retailers are offering Presidents' Day appliance sales to help you save big on even the biggest home essentials.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

In celebration of Presidents' Day 2022, you can snag huge savings on some of our favorite brands—including LG, Samsung and Frigidaire—at retailers like Best Buy, AJ Madison, The Home Depot and more. Upgrade your dishwasher to make your plates truly sparkle in 2022 or spruce up your laundry room with a new washer and dryer. Whatever machine or gadget you're after, we found all the best Presidents' Day appliance sales for you—keep scrolling for the inside scoop.

►Presidents' Day sales: Shop all the best deals on furniture, mattresses and everything in between

►Allbirds sale: Allbirds' popular sneakers are never on sale—but right now, they're 20% off

Presidents' Day oven and range deals

Appliance deals: Update your cooking set up with massive markdowns on ovens and ranges for Presidents' Day 2022.

Presidents' Day washer and dryer deals

Appliance deals: Need a new washer and dryer? Shop our top Presidents' Day 2022 deals right now.

Story continues

Presidents' Day refrigerator deals

Presidents' Day appliance deals: Shop several of our favorite refrigerators for less this February.

Presidents' Day dishwasher deals

Presidents' Day appliance sales: Shop deals on dishwashers at The Home Depot, Appliances Connection and Lowe's.

Presidents' Day microwave deals

Appliance deals: Pick up a new microwave for a huge bargain at Best Buy, Sears, AJ Madison and more.

When is Presidents' Day 2022?

Every year Presidents' Day is celebrated on the third Monday in February. This year, the federal holiday falls on Monday, February 21.

What are the best Presidents' Day 2022 appliance deals?

Whether you want a basic, budget-friendly home appliance or a new luxury piece for your kitchen or laundry room, there are plenty of epic sales to choose from. If you're ready for a kitchen refresh, one great pick is the LG LRFDC2406S counter-depth french door refrigerator, down from $4,199 to just $3,778 at The Home Depot—an impressive $421 price cut. Ranking as one of the best counter-depth refrigerators we've ever tested, we were impressed with the appliance's spherical ice maker and spot-on temperature performance.

Renovating your laundry room? Pick up the LG WT7900HBA TurboWash 3D smart Wi-Fi enabled top-load washer and the LG DLEX7900BE TurboSteam smart Wi-Fi enabled electric dryer, down from $1,349 to just $1,098 each at The Home Depot. Perfect for handling even your toughest laundry jobs, this washer and dryer set is one of the best we've ever tested thanks to its steam cycle features and large holding capacities.

For these picks and more be sure to shop our list of top Presidents' Day appliance deals right now.

When do Presidents' Day 2022 appliance deals start?

Presidents' Day appliances deals are officially here. Plenty of retailers began offering Presidents' Day 2022 appliance sales in mid-February and now you can shop even more markdowns on must-have home appliances. Find deep discounts on kitchen and laundry room appliances today at major retailers like Best Buy, Samsung and Appliances Connection right now.

How long do Presidents' Day appliance deals last?

Typically Presidents' Day appliance deals wrap up in the days following Presidents' Day proper. Some retailers, however, extend their Presidents' Day sales significantly. Although exact dates have not yet been announced, we expect select stores to continue their appliance sales through early March.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Presidents' Day appliance sales: Shop deals at Best Buy and The Home Depot