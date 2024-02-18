What is Presidents Day and how is it celebrated? What to know about the federal holiday

Presidents Day is fast approaching, which may signal to many a relaxing three-day weekend and plenty of holiday sales and bargains.

But next to Independence Day, there may not exist another American holiday that is quite so patriotic.

While Presidents Day has come to be a commemoration of all the nation's 46 chief executives, both past and present, it wasn't always so broad. When it first came into existence – long before it was even federally recognized – the holiday was meant to celebrate just one man: George Washington.

How has the day grown from a simple celebration of the birthday of the first president of the United States? And why are we seeing all these ads for car and furniture sales on TV?

Here's what to know about Presidents Day and how it came to be:

Bearing the likenesses of four United States chief executives, Mount Rushmore is pictured in 2019 in Keystone, South Dakota. Presidents Day, which is Monday, serves as a day off for federal workers and typically signals the start of many retails sales and deals.

When is Presidents Day 2024?

This year, Presidents Day is on Monday, Feb. 19.

The holiday is celebrated on the third Monday of every February because of a bill signed into law in 1968 by President Lyndon B. Johnson. Taking effect three years later, the Uniform Holiday Bill mandated that three holidays – Memorial Day, Presidents Day and Veterans Day – occur on Mondays to prevent midweek shutdowns and add long weekends to the federal calendar, according to Britannica.

Other holidays, including Labor Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, were also established to be celebrated on Mondays when they were first observed.

However, Veterans Day was returned to Nov. 11 in 1978 and the holiday continues to be commemorated on that day.

What does Presidents Day commemorate?

Presidents Day was initially established in 1879 to celebrate the birthday of the nation's first president, George Washington. In fact, the holiday was even simply called "Washington's Birthday," which is still how the federal government refers to it, the Department of State explains.

Following the death of the venerated American Revolution leader in 1799, Feb. 22, widely believed to be Washington's date of birth, became a perennial day of remembrance, according to History.com.

The day remained an unofficial observance for much of the 1800s until Senator Stephen Wallace Dorsey of Arkansas first proposed that it become a federal holiday. In 1879, President Rutherford B. Hayes signed it into law, according to History.com.

While initially being recognized only in Washington D.C., Washington's Birthday became a nationwide holiday in 1885. The first to celebrate the life of an individual American, Washington's Birthday was at the time one of only five federally-recognized holidays – the others being Christmas, New Year's, Thanksgiving and the Fourth of July.

However, most Americans today likely don't view the federal holiday as a commemoration of just one specific president. Presidents Day has since come to represent a day to recognize and celebrate all of the United States' commanders-in-chief, according to the U.S. Department of State.

A woman from Louisville, Colorado, looks at a portrait of former President Jimmy Carter on Feb. 20, 2023 at the LBJ Presidential Library and Museum in Austin, Texas. The museum offered free admission in celebration of Presidents Day.

When the Uniform Holiday Bill took effect in 1971, a provision was included to combine the celebration of Washington’s birthday with Abraham Lincoln's on Feb. 12, according to History.com. Because the new annual date always fell between Washington's and Lincoln's birthdays, Americans believed the day was intended to honor both presidents.

Interestingly, advertisers may have played a part in the shift to "Presidents Day."

Many businesses jumped at the opportunity to use the three-day weekend as a means to draw customers with Presidents Day sales and bargain at stores across the country, according to History.com.

A man dresses like George Washington during Presidents Day in 2022 in an effort to bring in customers to a Toyota dealer in Massechusetts. Many businesses offer sales and deals on the federal holiday.

How is the holiday celebrated?

Because Presidents Day is a federal holiday, most federal workers will have the day off.

Part of the reason President Johnson made the day a uniform holiday was so Americans had a long weekend "to travel farther and see more of this beautiful land of ours," he wrote. As such, places like the Washington Monument in D.C. and Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, which bears the likenesses of four presidents – Washington, Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson and Theodore Roosevelt – are bound to attract plenty of tourists.

Similar to Independence Day, the holiday is also viewed as a patriotic celebration. As opposed to July, February might not be the best time for backyard barbecues and fireworks, but reenactments, parades and other ceremonies are sure to take place in cities across the U.S.

Presidential places abound across the U.S.

Opinions on current and recent presidents may leave Americans divided, but we apparently love our leaders of old enough to name a lot of places after them.

In 2023, the U.S. Census Bureau pulled information from its databases showcasing interesting presidential geographic facts about the nation's cities and states.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the census data shows that as of 2020, the U.S. is home to plenty of cities, counties and towns bearing presidential names. Specifically:

94 places are named "Washington."

72 places are named "Lincoln."

67 places are named for Andrew Jackson, a controversial figure who owned slaves and forced thousands of Native Americans to march along the infamous Trail of Tears.

Contributing: Clare Mulroy

Eric Lagatta covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach him at elagatta@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What is Presidents Day? Is it a federal holiday? Everything to know