Presidents' Day is coming up. What's open and closed in Erie for Monday's federal holiday?

Presidents’ Day is coming up Monday, extending the weekend an extra day for students, teachers and federal employees.

Presidents’ Day is a federal holiday celebrated each year on the third Monday of February.

Why do we celebrate Presidents’ Day?

According to the National Archives, this is a day that celebrates the birthdays of the founding fathers. It was originally a day that celebrated George Washington’s birthday which is Feb. 11, 1731, but eventually the day included Abraham Lincoln born on Feb. 12. 1809.

It wasn’t until 1971 where Congress changed the date to fall on the third Monday in February. This prevents midweek shutdowns and creates a long weekend for many.

What is closed in Erie on Presidents’ Day?

Schools, including the Erie School District, the Erie Catholic School System and all Erie County school districts

Elizabeth Lee Black School

United States Postal Service

Banks

Stock Market

PennDOT Driver License Center (also closed Saturday, Feb. 17)

Erie County Courthouse

State offices

U.S. District Courthouse

Erie County Public Library

What is open on Presidents’ Day in Erie?

All local universities

Grocery stores

Multiple entertainment venues including Splash Lagoon, Peek N’ Peak and Cinemark

Hair salons and barber shops

Museums and galleries

Multiple restaurants, both local and chain

Local soup kitchens

Barber National Institute

Millcreek Mall

Multiple local businesses

Local emergency services

EMTA bus and Lift service

Erie Insurance customer service

Erie City Hall

Local liquor stores

When are the next federal holidays?

Memorial Day (May 27; last Monday in May)

Juneteenth (June 19)

Independence Day (July 4)

Labor Day (Sept. 2; first Monday in September)

Columbus Day (Oct. 14; second Monday in October)

Veterans Day (Nov. 11)

Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28; fourth Thursday of November)

Christmas Day (Dec. 25)

