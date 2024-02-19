For President's Day, we examine what Trump may have in common with another leader

In so many ways, a second Donald Trump term would be unprecedented.

Except in one way.

A way that has nothing to do with the future of democracy, the rule of law, the rights of women and minorities, or America's standing on the world stage.

Fun fact: Donald Trump — if elected in November — would be the second president to serve a split term.

On President's Day, Feb. 19, it's worth remembering the first.

Grover Cleveland served from 1885 to 1889. Then — after a four-year interregnum, when Benjamin Harrison was president — he served again, from 1893 to 1897.

How that happened is worth looking at. Especially in light of all the ways that it mirrors, or does not mirror, our current — extraordinary — situation.

"It's interesting to compare," said Louis Picone, historian and trustee of the Grover Cleveland Birthplace Memorial Association in Caldwell, Essex County.

Jersey boys

That's one similarity. Both men have Jersey ties.

Trump has his golf course in Bedminster. Cleveland was born in Caldwell (his house, since 1913, has been a museum) and spent his last years in Princeton, where he's buried.

Both presidents made their bones in New York: Trump as an entrepreneur, Cleveland as mayor of Buffalo and governor of the state.

Both came to office for the first time amid sex scandals.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump points to the crowd, accompanied by his son, Eric, at a caucus night party in Des Moines, Iowa, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.

Trump had his "Access Hollywood" tapes. Cleveland had an illegitimate baby, fathered when he was a lawyer in Buffalo, that was made much of by his opponents. "Ma, Ma, where's my pa!" was the chant at Republican campaign rallies. When Cleveland won the presidency, his Democratic supporters got the last laugh: "Gone to the White House, ha ha ha!"

In both cases, Big Money figures in their mystique. Trump has his millions. Cleveland has his face on the thousand dollar bill.

Among the many differences between U.S. president Nos. 22 and 24 and U.S. president No. 45, one in particular stands out.

Cleveland conceded. Trump did not.

Asked in 1888 why he lost his bid for reelection, Cleveland said dryly, "“It was mainly because the other party had the most votes.”

Good loser

"In many ways, he's kind of the other end of the spectrum from Trump," Picone said.

Cleveland yielded in 1888 — even though in his first bid for reelection, he won the popular vote. But his opponent, Harrison, had more electoral votes.

And that was that.

"Grover Cleveland was a firm believer in democracy," said Picone, an adjunct history professor at William Paterson University and author of "Where the Presidents Were Born: The History and Preservation of the Presidential Birthplaces," "The President is Dead! The Extraordinary Stories of the Presidential Deaths," and "Grant's Tomb: The Epic Death of Ulysses S. Grant and the Making of an American Pantheon."

Louis Picone

"He was a strong proponent of civic duty and the responsibility of citizens," Picone said.

Which is not to say that some people, today, wouldn't have a bone to pick with him.

Mixed legacy

Cleveland was not a proponent of women's suffrage, or labor, or voting rights protection. He supported the Chinese Exclusion Act, and was an indifferent friend to Reconstruction.

He was — and this ties him to the modern conservative movement — an America-firster, who believed in small government first, last and always. "Though the people support the government, the government should not support the people," he told struggling Texas farmers in 1887, as he vetoed $10,000 in aid.

But he was also something else: honest.

Not in the sense that he never committed a questionable act — who can say that? But in the sense that honesty was his lodestone, his north star, something to aspire to. It was part of his brand. "A public office is a public trust," was his motto. His last words, when he lay dying in Princeton in 1907, were "I have tried so hard to do right."

"He was someone, in my opinion, who really wanted to do good," said Paul Maloney, president of the Memorial Association.

"He was against the spoils system, and he wanted to keep corrupt politicians in check," Maloney said. "He had a reputation for honesty. That's what sold him to the American people."

This engraving, published in Frank Leslie's Illustrated Newspaper, shows President Grover Cleveland's wedding to First Lady Frances Folsom Cleveland, which took place in the Blue Room on June 2, 1886. There were 28 guests at the wedding, including relatives, cabinet members with their wives, and close friends.

He was a nickel-and-dimer, a guy who scrupulously balanced his sheets and read every word handed to him. Unlike a certain other president — whose aides, reportedly, had to prepare broad, simplified explanations of all important policy matters.

Cleveland "tended to read through the details," Picone said. "A lot of people thought that was one of his weaknesses. He'd read a pension application from Joe Shmoe — he's applying for a personal disability, but it happened after the war, why should we pay for it? He'd get buried in the details."

Mike Kelly: Memo to swing voters: The next president will be old — and facts still matter

Second time around

When, after his first defeat in 1888, he chose to run again in 1892 — against his old opponent, Harrison — it was likely not for personal aggrandizement. Nor was it because he was facing 91 felony counts, and looking to the (dubious) doctrine of presidential immunity to protect him.

He simply didn't like the policies of his predecessor.

"Harrison was a good man. He had no personal problems with him," Picone said. "He was opposed to his policy. Also there was in the 1892 congressional elections a big Democratic wave, which led to him coming back into the political fray. He wasn't seeking personal power."

Only five presidents, in U.S. history, have sought to return to office after they left.

Martin Van Buren, a Democrat during his first term (1837 to 1841), ran again in 1848 on the Free Soil platform. Millard Fillmore, a Whig (1850 to 1853), ran with the Native American party (the "Know Nothings") in 1856. Teddy Roosevelt, a Republican (1901 to 1909) tried a comeback in the Progressive ("Bull Moose") party in 1912. All were defeated.

That leaves Cleveland. The only president to run a second time, after leaving office, with his original party — and the only one to be reelected.

So far.

"Will history repeat itself?" Picone asked. "We shall see."

