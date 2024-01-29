Presidents Day: Here's why we don't celebrate on George Washington's real birthday

Presidents Day, the February holiday associated with George Washington and furniture sales, is around the corner.

The federal holiday also means government offices, the United States Postal Service and most banks and public schools will be closed. But what else is there to know about the holiday?

Here's when Presidents Day will be observed in 2024 and why we celebrate.

Former President George Washington's birthday was celebrated by Americans soon after his death.

When is Presidents Day 2024?

Presidents Day is observed each year on the third Monday of February. This year, it falls on Feb. 19.

Is Presidents Day a federal holiday?

Yes. However, the U.S. government refers to Presidents Day as Washington’s Birthday, because that is the holiday's name used in the law that specifies holidays for federal employees.

Is Presidents Day on George Washington's birthday?

Americans began celebrating former President George Washington's birthday shortly after his death in 1799. Washington's birthday became a federal holiday, observed on Feb. 22, in 1879.

However, Washington was not born on Feb. 22. According to the Almanac, the former president was born on February 11, 1731. Like other Americans, his birth date changed when the U.S. stopped using the Julian calendar and adopted the Gregorian calendar. People born before 1752 were told to add 11 days to their birth date, and those born between January 1 and March 25 also had to add one year to sync up with the new calendar.

By the time he became president in 1789, Washington celebrated his birthday on Feb. 22 and his birth year was listed as 1732.

Americans celebrated Washington’s birthday each Feb. 22 until 1968, when Congress passed the Monday Holiday Law in an effort to provide more three-day weekends. Now, his birthday, also called Presidents Day, is observed on the third Monday of February.

Because Washington's birthday is also close to former President Abraham Lincoln's birthday on Feb. 12, Presidents Day is often used as a way to celebrate all of the U.S. presidents.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: When is Presidents Day 2024? How did the holiday start?