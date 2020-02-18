President's Day scrape: Trump, Obama spar over who gets credit for robust US economy

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump took a President's Day swipe at his predecessor, Barack Obama, as each sought credit Monday for the U.S. economy.

Mocking an earlier Obama tweet as a "con job," Trump blasted Obama for "now trying to take credit for the economic boom taking place under the Trump administration."

The strong robust U.S. economy – including the low 3.6% unemployment – is a central talking point for Trump on the campaign trail. Obama appeared to take a subtle dig with a tweet earlier Monday marking the 11th anniversary of the 2009 economic stimulus.

"Eleven years ago today, near the bottom of the worst recession in generations, I signed the Recovery Act, paving the way for more than a decade of economic growth and the longest streak of job creation in American history," Obama posted on Twitter.

Did you hear the latest con job? President Obama is now trying to take credit for the Economic Boom taking place under the Trump Administration. He had the WEAKEST recovery since the Great Depression, despite Zero Fed Rate & MASSIVE quantitative easing. NOW, best jobs numbers.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2020

Throughout the day, Democrats responded by praising Obama's tweet and arguing that Trump is reaping the benefits of the work his predecessor did. Republicans accused Obama of seeking credit for Trump's policies, an argument Trump echoed later.

"He had the WEAKEST recovery since the Great Depression, despite Zero Fed Rate & MASSIVE quantitative easing. NOW, best jobs numbers," Trump posted of Obama.

Eleven years ago today, near the bottom of the worst recession in generations, I signed the Recovery Act, paving the way for more than a decade of economic growth and the longest streak of job creation in American history. pic.twitter.com/BmdXrxUAUf — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 17, 2020

Trump has argued that his emphasis on reducing regulations and the 2017 tax bill has spurred economic growth.

Democrats noted that unemployment and stock prices began increasing under the Obama years as they bounced back from the Great Recession, a trend that continued into Trump's presidency. Trump loyalists pointed out that the unemployment rate is at its lowest point in decades while the stock market has been hitting record highs.

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. More

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., mocked Obama with one of the former president's past statements.

"With an economy this good, it's no wonder Barack Obama is trying to take credit," Scalise said. "But I believe the saying is: 'You didn’t build that. Somebody else made that happen.' @realDonaldTrump made that happen."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump, Barack Obama battle on Twitter over strong US economy