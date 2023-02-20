Presidents Day is here—shop the best Amazon deals now on Apple, Lego, Winix and Waterpik

Shop our favorite Amazon deals for Presidents Day 2023.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Presidents Day 2023 is finally here and we're shopping all the best deals on mattresses, appliances, tech and fashion at Amazon. With rock-bottom prices across all categories, you can score some of the biggest discounts of the year on household essentials and more right now.

Shop Amazon deals

As one of the biggest online retailers, Amazon has a plethora of items on sale today only for Presidents Day. Find savings on AirPods Pro, Winix air purifiers and Amazon Fire TVs now.

►Mattress deals for Presidents Day 2023: Save on Mattress Firm, Saatva and Casper

►Samsung deal: You can officially order new Samsung Galaxy S23 devices and save up to $1,000 today

Featured Amazon Presidents Day deals

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Save big on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 for Presidents Day 2023.

Treat yourself to a pair of top-notch Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). Typically $249, the 2nd generation AirPods Pro can be yours for just $199.99 ahead of Presidents Day—that's a 20% savings and the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday. The cult-favorite earbuds are the best we've ever tested thanks to their incredible battery life and noise-cancelation features.

$199.99 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Get a new Samsung smartphone for less today at Amazon.

Samsung just dropped a new line of S23 smartphones and you can pre-order one today for an incredible price at Amazon. The limited-time Presidents Day deal lets you pre-order an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (512 GB) for just $1,379.99, saving you $100 off the full $1,479.99 retail price. Plus, when you place your pre-order through Amazon you'll also snag a $100 Amazon gift card completely free. Packed with tons of next-gen features, the smartphone is outfitted with a high-resolution 200MP camera, a built-in S Pen and Samsung's fastest mobile processor.

$1,379.99 at Amazon

Top 10 Presidents Day Amazon deals

Story continues

Furniture Presidents Day sales

This end table is one of many sturdy furniture pieces Amazon has on sale for Presidents Day.

Shop Amazon furniture deals

Mattress Presidents Day sales

This Novilla memory foam mattress is one of many quality sleepers on sale today for Presidents Day.

Shop Amazon mattress deals

Appliances Presidents Day sales

Save on top-rated appliances for the kitchen, living room and more at Amazon for Presidents Day.

TV Presidents Day sales

Shop the best Amazon deals on smart TVs from Sony, Samsung and Hisense for Presidents Day 2023.

Shop Amazon TV deals

Laptop and Tablet Presidents Day sales

Upgrade your portable tech with these laptop and tablet deals at Amazon's Presidents Day sale.

Shop Amazon laptop and tablet deals

Kitchen Presidents Day sales

This Le Creuset dutch oven is one of many kitchen essentials on sale at Amazon for Presidents Day.

Shop Amazon kitchen deals

Fashion and Beauty Presidents Day sales

Refresh your closet and purse with these Presidents Day deals at Amazon.

Shop Amazon clothing deals

Shop Amazon beauty deals

Headphone Presidents Day sales

Keep your favorite songs secure on your ears with these Amazon Presidents Day deals on earbuds and headphones.

Shop Amazon headphone and earbud deals

Tech Presidents Day sales

Amazon has savings on top-tier tech, from smartwatches to security cameras, for Presidents Day 2023.

Shop Amazon tech deals

Home Presidents Day sales

These home essentials are on sale at Amazon today for Presidents Day.

Shop Amazon home deals

Vacuum Presidents Day deals

Keep your floors fresh with these Amazon vacuums deals available for Presidents Day.

Shop Amazon vacuum deals

Health and Fitness Presidents Day sales

This Waterpik water flosser is one of many great health accessories on sale at Amazon for Presidents Day.

Shop Amazon health and fitness deals

Parenting Presidents Day sales

Amazon's Presidents Day deals include parental essentials including diaper bags, car seats and more.

Shop Amazon parenting deals

Presidents Day 2023: Shopping guide

When is Presidents Day 2023?

Presidents Day is today, February 20. The federal holiday historically occurs on the third Monday in February.

When do Presidents Day 2023 sales start?

Presidents Day sales are live right now. This year, we saw the first Presidents Day deals in early February. In years past, the majority of sales were live the Friday before Presidents Day proper and ran through the weekend.

Each year retailers launch their Presidents Day sales earlier and earlier, and 2023 is no different. In 2022, we saw the first Presidents Day sales in late January.

How long do Presidents Day 2023 sales last?

Typically, Presidents Day sales end with the culmination of the holiday on Monday night, or in the few days following Presidents Day proper. Some retailers, however, extend their Presidents Day sales significantly. For instance, in 2022, Tuft & Needle, Leesa, Coach, Nordstrom, HP and The Home Depot offered Presidents Day deals through late February. Meanwhile, Beautyrest and Serta concluded their holiday sales in March.

This year, like last, we expect to see select Presidents Day sales continue through early March. Although some sales may start earlier and end later, we suggest shopping early to avoid any issues with stock shortages or shipping delays.

What stores offer Presidents Day 2023 deals?

If you're looking to refresh your sleep setup, Saatva and Nectar—some of our favorite mattress brands—could be great options. Meanwhile, you can scoop savings on home essentials at Best Buy, Macy's and Walmart, or pick up trendy fashion staples at Nordstrom. Whatever you're shopping for, you're sure to find a deal worth snatching come Presidents Day 2023.

Does Amazon have Presidents Day sales?

Yes. Amazon's Presidents Day 2023 sales are in full swing. Today you can find steep savings across all categories, including tech, fashion, home and kitchen. We're live tracking all the biggest bargains, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back frequently for all the best deals!

Do I need a Prime membership to access Presidents Day sales on Amazon?

In most cases, no, you won’t need to have a Prime membership to take advantage of Presidents Day deals at Amazon. That said, there are likely to be a few deals that are Prime-exclusive, and you can always save on shipping costs by purchasing a Prime membership (even a trial) if you shop on Amazon frequently.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

Shop at Amazon

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Presidents Day sale 2023: Shop the 125+ best Amazon deals