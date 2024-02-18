Presidents’ Day sunshine, warmer days ahead

Tonight features mostly clear skies with yet another cold night on the way. We’ll see low temperatures down to around 20 degrees. Watch for slick spots from Sunday afternoon’s snow melting, as anything left wet will refreeze once again tonight.

Presidents’ Day begins as a cold start to the holiday, but we will see temperatures gradually warm up to near normal values for this time of year under mostly sunny skies with a light westerly breeze, with highs in the mid 40s. High pressure will be in control of our region, which will be the dominant weather feature in our region during the first half of this week.

Tuesday continues our slow warming trend, as high pressure heads to our northeast. This will enable a southeasterly breeze to kick in, which is a warmer air flow. As a result, we’ll see high temperatures jump up into the low 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday enables both the dry and warmer setup with our southerly breeze continue. High temperatures will jump into the mid 50s. By the mid-afternoon, we’ll begin to see some clouds building in as our next system approaches, but we will remain dry.

Will mail be delivered on Presidents Day 2024?

Thursday brings the arrival of our next system. We’ll have an area of low pressure move along and north of the Ohio River, with a warm front during the morning hours Thursday and a cold front during the evening hours and into Friday morning. It’ll be a breezy day, with gusts above 30 mph possible but that breeze – which will come from the south – will allow temperatures to soar up into the mid to upper 50s. Expect the evening commute in particular to be a wet go with numerous scattered showers around.

Friday sees our cold front pass through during the morning hours, with showers likely, especially before dawn. We’ll see a northwest breeze develop behind the front. Most area will be too warm to see cold, but periods of light drizzle and low-level clouds will create a damp and gloomy feel for our Friday. With wind relaxing during the afternoon and evening, fog will be a good bet during the overnight hours.

Saturday will be yet another cooler day on the way for the two Virginias. A clipper system up to our north will pass by. There’s just enough energy with that system to give us a few flurries during the morning and a couple of afternoon sprinkles. It’ll be a gloomy day once again with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

Sunday features an area of high pressure building off the coast of Florida in the Atlantic – that’s a signal for some much warmer weather on tap with partly sunny skies on the way and high temperatures near 50 degrees.

Looking ahead, our pattern looks to continue to be above average by temperature. The following week will feature warmer temperatures with that aforementioned upper-level ridge building across the southern US. This should allow high temperatures to be in the 50s or perhaps even warmer. This also means that at least for the next couple of weeks, Old Man Winter looks to be mostly at bay other than a cold day this upcoming Saturday. Help us with our growing community of weather photos with #weathertogether. Head to our website and search for the ‘Weather together’ tab and upload your photos of weather going on around our region.

Help us grow our online weather photo community!

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and cold. Lows around 20.

PRESIDENTS’ DAY

Mostly sunny. Near average with highs in the mid 40s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY

Showers likely. Breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY

Shower chances continue, especially early. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY

A few rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs near 40.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

MONDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Few showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Shower chances continue. Highs in the 50s.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.