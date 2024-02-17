Desert dwellers can look forward to warm temps into the mid to high 70s, persisting through Presidents' Day weekend — with a chance of light rain on Tuesday night.

"It's a weaker storm than what we saw in early February," National Weather Service Meteorologist Alex Tardy said of a weather system rolling in. "Most of the rain will be on Tuesday night because that's when the main storm moves through (Palm Springs). The storm is out of here pretty quick on Wednesday."

Under a quarter of an inch of rain is expected in the Coachella Valley, just enough to make the ground wet. The top of the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will get a few inches of snow "until the cold front comes through early Wednesday morning," he said.

The storm, originating from the northwest Pacific Ocean and drawing in atmospheric tropic moisture, will primarily affect Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, with these cities expected to receive approximately two to four inches of rain.

February has been much wetter than normal, with rainfall measuring 1.33 inches in Palm Springs — exceeding the average by .75 inch.

"It's safe to say that for this winter, Palm Springs is exactly where it should be on an average year, but you got most of that (rain) in February," Tardy said.

The next storm will likely hold off until the end of the month, he said, with the Coachella Valley possibly experiencing a chance of rain from Feb. 25 to 27.

Jennifer Cortez covers education in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at jennifer.cortez@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Presidents’ Day weekend weather forecast: What to expect in Palm Springs