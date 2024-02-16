President's Day: What's open, closed this upcoming Monday

Just around the corner, President's Day is quickly approaching this coming Monday, Feb. 19.

Celebrated on the third Monday of February, President's Day – originally and still federally recognized as "George Washington's birthday" – was established as a day to recognize the U.S. presidents.

President Gerald Ford is the only U.S. president who grew up in Michigan.

Here in Michigan, there's only one president that can call our lovely state home: Gerald R. Ford, who grew up in Grand Rapids. You could listen to some jazz music, collect a stamp or two, or dish out a scoop of butter pecan ice cream in his honor, if you feel so motivated, or just sit back, relax and enjoy the extra day off of work.

Quickly, while we're on the topic of U.S. presidents, here's a reminder that the deadline for the Michigan Presidential Primary is Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Now, here's what you really want to know: the "what is" and "what's not" open on Monday.

Schools and universities

Most public and private schools close on President's Day, although some schools may opt to use the holiday to make up for a snow day. Colleges and universities also cancel classes for the holiday and are otherwise closed.

Government offices

Most local, state and federal government offices will be closed on Monday in observance of the holiday, including the Department of Motor Vehicles, the County Clerk's office and courts.

Mail services and post offices

The United States Postal Service won't be delivering mail on the holiday, but UPS and FedEx locations and shipping services will continue to operate – with modified service for FedEx Express and Ground Economy options.

Banks

All Federal Reserve Banks and Branches, as well as Wells Fargo, will be closed on Monday. ATMs will be available for other monetary services.

Stock Markets

The New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ and bond markets will be closed on President's Day.

Libraries and museums

Some libraries may be closed on Monday or as long as the entire holiday weekend while others may remain open with modified hours. Check your local library's website for more information.

On the other hand, most museums remain open on President's Day, although the Michigan History Museum in Lansing will be closed.

Fun fact: The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids ranks 31 on a list of the top 50 landmarks to visit on President's Day, but the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor will be closed on Monday.

Doctor's offices

Most doctor's offices will be open on Monday, although they may observe modified hours of operation. Emergency clinics will be open.

Pharmacies

Pharmacies such as CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens and Rite Aid will be open on President's Day, although they may have modified hours of operation. Check your pharmacy's website for more information.

Grocery stores and convenience stores

Most grocery stores and convenience stores will be open on Monday.

Auto repair shops

Most auto repair shops will be open on President's Day.

Restaurants

Fast food and restaurants will be open on President's Day.

Movie theaters

Movie theaters will be open on President's Day.

Retail stores and shopping malls

Shopping malls and most retail stores will be open on Monday.

Some bigger retailers like Macy's, Nordstrom, Walmart and Best Buy are having special President's Day sales. In terms of online shopping, Amazon has an entire section on its home page dedicated to President's Day sales.

