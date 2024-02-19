Presidents Day: What's open? Closed? Why do we celebrate and what deals can you get?

The third Monday in February is usually a good time to go bargain hunting for sales and discounts. Just don't make any plans to mail a letter or visit the bank — most are closed in honor of Presidents Day.

Here's what you need to know for Monday.

When is Presidents Day 2024?

Presidents Day is on Monday, Feb. 19, this year.

Why do we celebrate Presidents Day?

Presidents Day was established in 1879 to celebrate the birthday of the nation's first president, George Washington, born on Feb. 22, 1732. Later, the holiday grew to honor 16th president Abraham Lincoln, born Feb. 12, 1809.

It became a federal holiday after being signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1968. Presidents Day is generally now thought to honor all the chief executive's who have occupied the White House.

Is the post office open on Presidents Day? Will mail be delivered?

Postal service facilities will be closed for retail transactions on Monday, Feb. 19, and there will be no residential or business deliveries, the U.S. Postal Service told USA TODAY.

Are banks open on Presidents Day?

Branches of Wells Fargo, Citibank, Bank of America, and Truist, among others, will be closed on Feb. 19, the companies told USA TODAY.

Is UPS open on Presidents Day? Will packages be delivered?

UPS pickup and delivery services are available and UPS Store locations will be open on Monday, according to the company's website.

Is FedEx open on Presidents Day? Will packages be delivered?

FedEx pickup and delivery services are available and FedEx Office locations will be open on Monday, according to the company's website. FedEx Ground Economy deliveries may be delayed due to the USPS holiday.

Are Costco, Walmart and Target open on Presidents Day?

Yes, Costco, Walmart and Target, as well as most major retailers, grocers and restaurants, are open on the holiday.

What deals can you get on Presidents Day?

Casey's: On Presidents Day, buy any large pizza and get $3 Breadsticks (promo code: STICKS). Also buy one large single topping pizza and get another one for half price (promo code: BOGO).

El Torito : $3 House Margaritas (on-the-rocks or frozen) or $5 Cadillac Margaritas (regular and fruit flavored) are available all day long in the dining room or cantina. (Not valid for to-go orders, online orders, or delivery.)

Firehouse Subs: Do you share a first name with a U.S. president or first lady? You can buy one, get one sandwich free at Firehouse Subs for Presidents Day. The offer includes the sandwich chain's new Chicken Parmesan Meatball Sub.

Gatorade: Get 15% off your order of drink powders and protein powders, Gatorade bottles and other gear through Presidents Day. Use code PREZDAY15 at checkout.

WineExpress: Get up to 70% off wines including American Recordings 2020 Red Blend, Willamette Valley ($11.47, previously $40) and Belle Glos 2014 Pinot Noir, Taylor Lane Vineyard, Sonoma Coast, Magnum 1.5L p($147.47, previously $250).

How many federal holidays are there in 2024?

There are 11 federal holidays in the 2024-2025 calendar year. Here are the dates:

Jan. 15, 2024: Martin Luther King Jr. Day .

Feb. 19, 2024: Presidents' Day .

May 27, 2024: Memorial Day .

June 19, 2024: Juneteenth . It's on a Wednesday this year.

July 4, 2024: Independence Day. It falls on a Thursday.

Sept. 2, 2024: Labor Day .

Oct. 14, 2024: Columbus Day / Indigenous People's Day

Nov. 11, 2024: Veterans Day . It's on a Monday this year.

Nov. 28, 2024: Thanksgiving Day .

Dec. 25, 2024: Christmas Day . It falls on a Wednesday.

Jan. 1, 2025: New Year's Day. It falls on a Wednesday this year.

John Tufts covers trending news for the Indianapolis Star. Send him a news tip at JTufts@Gannett.com. Olivia Munson contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Presidents Day: Why do we celebrate? What deals can you get?