Presidents, dignitaries remember the late Madeleine Albright's trailblazing legacy

Associated Press

A veritable who's who of Washington's political and foreign policy elite gathered Wednesday to pay their last respects to the late Madeleine Albright, a child of conflict-ravaged Europe who arrived in the U.S. as an 11-year old girl and became America's first female secretary of state. The trailblazing diplomat and champion of her adopted country as the world's “indispensable nation” was joyously remembered by President Joe Biden and former President Bill Clinton as a no-nonsense, valued adviser who did not suffer fools or tyrants and was most concerned about Russia's war with Ukraine when she died last month of cancer at 84. Biden said Albright’s name was synonymous with the idea that America is “a force for good in the world.”