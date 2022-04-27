Presidents, dignitaries remember the late Madeleine Albright's trailblazing legacy
Presidents and dignitaries gathered at Washington National Cathedral to remember first female United States Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright.
‘With her goodness and grace, her humanity and her intellect, she turned the tide of history’
Madeleine Albright's daughters remembered their mother with laughs and tears Wednesday, part of the 1,400 mourners gathered to celebrate her life and accomplishments. (April 27)
"She made sure young women knew that they belonged at every single table having to do with national security without exception." the president said
President Biden delivered remarks at the funeral service for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and remembered her as "a truly proud American" and "incomparable ally."
World leaders and a bevy of U.S. political and foreign-policy elite are preparing to pay their respects to the late Madeleine Albright, the child refugee from war-torn Europe who rose to become America’s first female secretary of state. Led by President Joe Biden and predecessors Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, the man who picked Albright to be his top diplomat and the highest-ranking woman ever in the U.S. government at that time, some 1,400 mourners will gather Wednesday to celebrate her life and accomplishments at Washington National Cathedral.
A veritable who's who of Washington's political and foreign policy elite gathered Wednesday to pay their last respects to the late Madeleine Albright, a child of conflict-ravaged Europe who arrived in the U.S. as an 11-year old girl and became America's first female secretary of state. The trailblazing diplomat and champion of her adopted country as the world's “indispensable nation” was joyously remembered by President Joe Biden and former President Bill Clinton as a no-nonsense, valued adviser who did not suffer fools or tyrants and was most concerned about Russia's war with Ukraine when she died last month of cancer at 84. Biden said Albright’s name was synonymous with the idea that America is “a force for good in the world.”
