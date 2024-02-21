President's Office announces "honest conversation about future" on Sunday

Many foreign leaders will visit Kyiv on 24 February, the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. On 25 February, all top officials will attend a major conference on Ukraine's future path.

Source: Serhii Nykyforov, presidential spokesperson during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "On February 24, there will be a lot of what our diplomats call the international component – visits by foreign leaders, our great friends and reliable partners. For obvious reasons, I can't say who exactly will be there, but we expect that these will be not just symbolic support visits but also that these visits will have practical results.

Also, as far as I can tell, there will be an online meeting of the G7 group with the participation of Ukraine. And it's also a very strong sign of support.

And on 25 February, we are preparing something special. It will be a conference - an honest conversation about our path further, our path in 2024. There will be all the top speakers from the authorities, Ukraine's military and political leadership, the prime minister, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) chairman, the Ukraine Security Service, the Intelligence Directorate and the Ministry of Strategic Industry. There will be the First Lady, the Ministry of Infrastructure, the President's Office and, of course, the president himself. We will talk about different aspects of Ukraine's future."

Details: According to Nykyforov, the conference will focus on the army's future and its development, the introduction of modern technologies, integration into the EU and NATO, security guarantees, mental and physical health, business support, etc.

"Following this conference, the president will take the floor and hold a press conference. He will outline his vision of these topics and answer the main questions," said Volodymyr Zelenskyyʼs spokesperson.

Background:

On 21 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held the first meeting with parliamentarians from the Servant of the People faction during the full-scale war. Support for European integration bills, the political future, mobilisation, and the situation at the front were discussed during the meeting.

