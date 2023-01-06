Presidents Office comments on "Putins truce": they backstab while imitating peace

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the President of Ukraine, stressed that Russia did not "cease fire" on Orthodox Christmas.

Source: Podoliak on Twitter

Details: Despite Putin’s announcement of the so-called "Christmas truce" supported also by the Ministry of Defence of Russia, air raid siren was sounded on 6 January all throughout Ukraine. As a result children, had to hide in cold bomb shelters, and Russians launched an attack on a fire station in Kherson.

Quote: "6 January. An air raid siren sounded all throughout Ukraine. Children are in cold bomb shelters. Fire station was hit in Kherson. Such is the essence of the Russian "truce." They stab you in the back while imitating peace.

So – never…

Never take Russia’s words seriously. It is always a primitive and cynical deception."

Background: On 6 January in the afternoon, air raid siren was sounded all throughout Ukraine and lasted for two hours. There was a fighter jet threat.

Moreover, Russians have been attacking fire stations in the city of Kherson for two days in a row. There are killed and injured.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence of Russia claimed that on Friday, 6 January at 12:00, the Russian forces temporarily ceased fire in Ukraine, following Putin’s order.

