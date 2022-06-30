Presidents Office on "message to Putin": if Zelenskyy wanted to address Putin, he would do so publicly

ALONA MAZURENKO, UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – THURSDAY, 30 JUNE 2022, 20:03

The Office of the President of Ukraine has said that if President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to say something to Russian President Vladimir Putin, he would do so publicly, in his daily address.

Source: Serhii Nikiforov, press secretary for the Office of the President of Ukraine, in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Indonesia is one of the largest importers of grain from Ukraine, and the blockade of Ukrainian ports was the main focus of the talks between the presidents [of Indonesia and Ukraine - ed.] in Kyiv.

Russia bears full responsibility for disrupting the export [of Ukrainian grain - ed.] to Indonesia, as well as to other parts of the world. And Russia will be held responsible for the food crisis that could unfold unless Ukrainian ports are urgently de-blockaded.

This is what Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed in detail with Joko Widodo [President of the Republic of Indonesia - ed.].

As for any sort of messages, if the president of Ukraine wants to address someone, he does so publicly, in his daily addresses."

Previously: Following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on 30 June, Indonesian President Joko Widodo claimed that he had relayed a message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Putin.

Background: