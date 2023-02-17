President's Office opposes "hybrid tribunal" on Russia's crime of aggression

The Office of President Zelenskyy has publicly stated that the idea of creating a so-called "hybrid tribunal" as an instrument for investigating the crime of aggression committed by the Russian Federation is unacceptable.

Source: European Pravda; Andrii Yermak, head of the Office of the President, during the opening ceremony of the War Crimes of Russia exhibition at the Munich Security Conference

Yermak reiterated the official position: that Ukraine seeks to ensure that the Russian leadership is punished for its decision to unleash armed aggression against Ukraine. "The fastest way to achieve this is to create a special tribunal for the crime of aggression. And the world is beginning to understand how important this is," the head of Zelenskyy's office explained.

Yermak said, however, that some EU states have come up with an alternative proposal: to create a "hybrid tribunal".

"A new risk is that some countries are speaking out in favour of a hybrid tribunal, which is unacceptable. Why is a hybrid tribunal unacceptable? Because it does not guarantee that it will lead to the lifting of immunity from Putin, Lavrov and [Prime Minister Mikhail] Mishustin. This is the main problem with the hybrid project," he said.

European Pravda sources previously also confirmed that the "hybrid tribunal" proposal is becoming the key issue in the discussion between EU states. No details have been released publicly, but Kyiv has decided to openly oppose it.

Yermak recalled in his speech that numerous war crimes committed by the Russian army are currently being recorded, and these should be the subject of an investigation in the International Criminal Court (ICC). However, this court does not have the authority to investigate the aggression of the Russian Federation.

"But all these crimes would have been impossible without one crime, the crime of aggression. And we will not feel safe until we see the punishment of those responsible for the aggression," Yermak stressed.

As reported, Volodymyr Zelenskyy is to open this year's Security Conference in Munich.

European Pravda also published "a song about Putin", which was broadcast to participants of the Munich Security Conference at the exhibition about Russia's war crimes.

