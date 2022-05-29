President's Office predicts Russia will start blackmailing Europe with gas with the onset of cold weather

DENYS KARLOVSKYI — SUNDAY, 29 MAY 2022, 19:25

The Head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak, is convinced that with the onset of the cold weather, the Russian authorities will begin to put pressure on Ukraine's European partners due to the shutdown of gas supplies.

Source: Yermak on his Telegram channel

Quote from Yermak: "It cannot be ruled out that on top of the food crisis, Russia will start blackmailing Europe with its gas supply once the cold weather returns.

Given that the Kremlin now wants to trade the lifting of the blockade of Ukrainian ports for the lifting of sanctions, we can understand Moscow's ultimate goal.

Right now, it is important to demonstrate the strength and unity of the Western world."

Details: Yermak called on European partners to maintain unity in supporting Ukraine and to quickly and unhesitatingly adopt the next package of sanctions against Russia.

First of all, he listed the customs duties and embargoes on Russian oil, sanctions against the banking system of the Russian Federation, and secondary sanctions on countries and companies that want to cooperate with the Russian Federation.

Furthermore, Ukraine expects to receive the necessary types of weapons and financial support.

