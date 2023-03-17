President's Office on preparing a conversation between Zelenskyy and Xi: work is ongoing

Preparations for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping are underway, the President’s Office reports.

Source: Serhii Nykyforov, spokesperson for the President of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda



Quote from Nykyforov: "There are no specific agreements on such a conversation yet. But this topic, in particular, was discussed by the foreign ministers of Ukraine and China. So we can say that the work is ongoing."

Background:

