President's Office on preparing a conversation between Zelenskyy and Xi: work is ongoing
Preparations for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping are underway, the President’s Office reports.
Source: Serhii Nykyforov, spokesperson for the President of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda
Quote from Nykyforov: "There are no specific agreements on such a conversation yet. But this topic, in particular, was discussed by the foreign ministers of Ukraine and China. So we can say that the work is ongoing."
Background:
On 16 March, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced that he had discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, the principles on which peace can be restored in Ukraine.
On 17 March, it was reported that Chinese leader Xi Jinping's official visit to Russia would take place on 20-22 March.
Earlier, it was reported that the Chinese leader plans to talk to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his meeting with Putin in Moscow. This conversation will be the first since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.
On 24 February, Zelenskyy said that he would like to hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
