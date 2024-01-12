President's Office publishes text of nine-part UK-Ukraine security agreement

The Office of the President of Ukraine has released the text of the security agreement concluded by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The Agreement on Security Co-operation between the United Kingdom of Great Britain & Northern Ireland and Ukraine consists of a preamble and nine parts, each of which corresponds to different areas of cooperation between Ukraine and Britain.

A source from the Ukrainian side told reporters that in addition to the published text, there are also annexes to the agreement that have limited access for security reasons.

The agreement is mostly focused on defence and security.

Quote: "The UK will make significant contributions to the Capability Coalitions including Maritime Security, Air, Air Defence, Artillery and Armour, as well as providing other weapons systems and ammunition agreed by the Participants."

The specific sums that the UK has committed to help Ukraine since 2022 are set out, and there are undertakings to ensure these sums are sufficient to meet Ukraine's needs in the years that the agreement is in effect.

Defence industry cooperation and maritime security are discussed separately.

The agreement also provides for the protection of Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, cooperation in the field of cybersecurity, combating information manipulation and propaganda, and cooperation in combating serious and organised crime.

There is a separate section on political cooperation, particularly in order to achieve a just peace, introduce effective sanctions, and hold those responsible for war crimes to account.

The agreement also covers fiscal support and Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction. Another part of the agreement focuses on humanitarian cooperation.

The agreement also contains a separate section on cooperation in reforming Ukraine.

Significantly, a separate part of the agreement covers actions in the event of a future armed attack by Russia.

Separately, it is noted that the agreement is valid for ten years.

"In the event that Ukraine becomes a member of NATO before the expiry of this Agreement, the participants will decide on its future status," the text says.

Rishi Sunak and Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the security agreement between the UK and Ukraine during Sunak’s visit to Kyiv on 12 January.

This is the first security agreement to implement the commitments agreed on during the Vilnius NATO summit between Ukraine, members of the G7, and other countries that have joined them.

