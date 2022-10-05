Presidents Office responds to Putins annexation papers: Well take back everything thats ours

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

IRYNA BALACHUK — WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 11:03

The President's Office has said that Putin's so-called "laws on the admission" of Ukrainian oblasts into Russia are not worth the paper they are signed on, and that Ukraine will reclaim all its territories.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President, on Telegram

Quote from Yermak: "The worthless decisions of the terrorist country are not worth the paper they are signed on. This collective madhouse can continue to live in a fantasy world."

Details: Yermak says that the best cure for Russian madness is "the Armed Forces of Ukraine, high-precision weapons, the offensive [the counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine - ed.].

Let's return them to reality, let's take back everything that is ours," Yermak concluded.

Background:

On 5 October, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed "laws on the admission" of the occupied territories of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts of Ukraine into the Russian Federation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

