President's Office responds to Putin's mantra to fight "to the last Ukrainian"

One of the mass cemeteries near Russian-occupied Mariupol

Read also: Memo to Henry Kissinger: Appeasing Putin means enabling genocide

During a meeting with the leaders of the factions of the State Duma, Putin stated that the war in Donbas was allegedly unleashed by the "collective West", not Russia.

"We have already heard a lot that the West wants to fight with us to the last Ukrainian. This is a tragedy for the Ukrainian people," Putin said.

"It seems, everything is coming to that. But everyone should know that we haven't properly started anything yet," the dictator threatened once again.



In response, Podolyak said that there is no "collective West" plan and called Putin's words primitive propaganda.

"Only a specific Z-army entered sovereign Ukraine and has been shelling cities and killing civilians. Everything else is primitive propaganda," Podolyak said.

"That’s why Mr.Putin's mantra of the ‘war to the last Ukrainian’ is yet another proof of deliberate Russian genocide," Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

Read also: Kremlin’s mouthpiece RIA publishes Russian fascist manifesto

Arestovych also asserted that Putin's efforts will not last long.

"You haven't started, but you're already coming to an end. All these efforts will not last long. A month and a half and all offensive attempts will gradually subside," he said on the daily broadcast of the Feygin Live YouTube channel.