Andrii Yermak, the head of the President's Office, is convinced that Ukraine's membership of NATO will strengthen the Alliance.



Quote from Yermak: "Ukraine has already destroyed almost 50% of the potential of the main threat to NATO in the form of the Russian Federation.

Ukraine's membership of NATO will definitely strengthen the Alliance."

