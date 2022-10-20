Presidents Office: Ukraine has already destroyed half the potential of NATO's main threat - Russia
IRYNA BALACHUK — THURSDAY, 20 OCTOBER 2022, 11:14
Andrii Yermak, the head of the President's Office, is convinced that Ukraine's membership of NATO will strengthen the Alliance.
Source: Yermak on Telegram
Quote from Yermak: "Ukraine has already destroyed almost 50% of the potential of the main threat to NATO in the form of the Russian Federation.
Ukraine's membership of NATO will definitely strengthen the Alliance."
Background:
Russia has lost a total of 66,650 soldiers, 2,567 tanks, 5,255 armoured combat vehicles, 1,646 artillery systems, 269 fixed-wing aircraft, 243 helicopters and many other vehicles in the course of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
On 30 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine had applied for fast-track NATO membership. Zelenskyy also urged Ukraine’s Western partners to implement the Ukrainian proposals for security guarantees outlined in the Kyiv Security Compact.
Aleksandr Venediktov, Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council, said Ukraine's admission to NATO could result in a Third World War
