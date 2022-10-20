Presidents Office: Ukraine has already destroyed half the potential of NATO's main threat - Russia

25
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

IRYNA BALACHUKTHURSDAY, 20 OCTOBER 2022, 11:14

Andrii Yermak, the head of the President's Office, is convinced that Ukraine's membership of NATO will strengthen the Alliance.

Source: Yermak on Telegram

Quote from Yermak: "Ukraine has already destroyed almost 50% of the potential of the main threat to NATO in the form of the Russian Federation.

Ukraine's membership of NATO will definitely strengthen the Alliance."

Background: 

    A major Nigerian energy company says it cannot deliver natural gas as promised in its contracts after deadly flooding hindered its operations, raising concerns about whether Africa's largest economy can meet increased local and international demands during an energy crisis provoked by Russia's war in Ukraine. Nigeria LNG Limited, or NLNG, declared a “force majeure" this week, meaning it is unable to fulfill its contractual obligations to supply the fuel used around the world to generate electricity, heat homes and run factories after flooding led to a “significant disruption of gas supply.” The NLNG is a joint venture between the Nigerian government, which is the majority shareholder, and energy giants including London-based Shell and Italy's Eni.