President's Office and Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comment on Putin's "promise" not to kill Zelenskyy

22
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the President's Office, has said that the allegation that Russian President Vladimir Putin promised not to kill President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is fiction, while Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, has called Putin a liar.

Source: Podoliak and Kuleba on Twitter

Quote from Podoliak: "The strange ex-officials' claims on ‘mediation’ that Putin allegedly gave "guarantees not to kill" [Zelenskyy] and ‘the West interrupted promising negotiations’ are fiction.

The Russian invasion isn’t about ‘NATO expansion’, security guarantees or sanctions, it's the RF's desire to destroy Ukraine and kill Ukrainians."

Quote from Kuleba: "In the past, Putin has made promises not to occupy Crimea, not to violate the Minsk agreements, not to invade Ukraine, yet he has done all of these things. Do not be fooled: he is an expert liar. Every time he has promised not to do something, it has been exactly part of his plan."

Background: Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has told the press that he met Putin at the beginning of March 2022 and Putin allegedly declared that he would not kill Zelenskyy.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!






Recommended Stories

  • Putin promised he would not to kill Zelenskyy, according to former Israeli prime minster who secretly met with the Russian leader

    Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett posted a five-hour-long YouTube video where he shared his experience mediating the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Turkey's President Erdogan says Western missions will 'pay' for closures

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday. Ankara summoned the ambassadors of nine countries on Thursday to criticise their decisions to temporarily shut diplomatic missions and issue security alerts. Turkish officials said the following day that Western nations, including the United States and Germany, had not shared information to back up their claims of a security threat.

  • Putin once pledged not to kill Zelenskyy, ex-Israeli leader says; Ukraine expects to get jets from West: Live updates

    In the early days of the war, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged not to kill Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Live updates.

  • Russian rockets hit Kharkiv, Kyiv says 'ready' for attack

    STORY: Russian missiles struck the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Sunday, one of them shattering a residential building.That's according to local officials. One resident, Lyudmyla Krylova, said she'd been living in the apartment block for only four months after being evacuated from another city.She told Reuters she was at home, there was a strong blast, and furniture fell on her and her friend, who was injured by glass.Another missile struck the city's university. One of the school's directors told Reuters three floors of the building were destroyed.The strikes come as Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov on Sunday said the country was ready for a possible Russian offensive this month.Ukraine has been readying for a new Russian assault, possibly timed to the one-year anniversary of what Moscow calls a "special military operation," when it sent its forces streaming over Ukraine's borders.Ukrainian fighters managed to force Russia to retreat first from the capitol, Kyiv, and later from swaths of occupied territory in the east. But Moscow conscripted hundreds of thousands of civilians into what is expected to be a new campaign.Western allies have pledged weapons to help Kyiv resist the expected attack. Reznikov said some of the hardware isn't going to arrive on time, but stated Ukraine was ready, and would be able to hold back the attack.But this German-made howitzer in the Donbas is already in the fight. It's staffed by two Ukrainian brothers who trained in Germany, and told Reuters that Russian infantry were creeping forward.Reconnaissance relayed coordinates, and the brothers fired at the targets.Between lobbing shells at invaders, they shoot texts to their worried parents, reassuring them both sons are alive and well.

  • Mali says Russia's Lavrov to visit to strengthen defence ties

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will pay a two-day visit to Mali this week, the Malian foreign ministry said on Sunday, describing the visit as a reflection of a shared wish to strengthen defence and security ties. Lavrov will arrive in Bamako on Monday. It is the first time a Russian foreign minister has officially visited the West African nation and reflects Moscow's focus on extending its reach on the continent while it is at loggerheads with Western powers over its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Taiwan: Chinese balloon incident should not be ‘tolerated’ by international community

    Taiwan said that the suspected Chinese spy balloon that was flying over the U.S. “should not be tolerated by the civilized international community,” adding that Beijing should stop conduct that causes regional instability. “Such actions by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) government contravene international law, breach the airspace of other countries, and violate their sovereignty,”…

  • War in Ukraine highlights the growing strategic importance of private satellite companies – especially in times of conflict

    Satellites owned by private companies have played an unexpectedly important role in the war in Ukraine. For example, in early August 2022, images from the private satellite company Planet Labs showed that a recent attack on a Russian military base in Crimea caused more damage than Russia had suggested in public reports. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlighted the losses as evidence of Ukraine’s progress in the war. Soon after the war began, Ukraine requested data from private satelli

  • Ukraine will not use new US long-range projectiles to attack Russia Defence Minister

    Ukraine will not use the long-range weapons pledged by the USA to launch attacks on the territory of Russia. Source: Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, at a press conference on Sunday, 5 February, as reported by European Pravda, with reference to Reuters "We always make an official declaration to our partners that we will not use the weapons provided by our foreign partners to launch attacks on Russian territory.

  • Officials warn not to touch Chinese spy balloon debris that is expected to wash ashore

    "These stray pieces are expected to wash ashore in the North Carolina area," police warned in a news release Saturday afternoon.

  • China doubles down on its spy balloon story by firing national weather service chief

    China fired the head of its national weather service on Saturday, backing up its claim that the balloon floating across the U.S. this weekend was a weather craft

  • Group of Ukrainian special forces active in Russia

    Ukrainian special forces are acting outside the Ukrainian border and striking at Russia on its own territory, the Guardian reports. Source: The Guardian The news agency reports that it has spoken to three Ukrainian special forces soldiers - 23-year-old Taras, 21-year-old Vladyslav, and their commander, 39-year-old Oleksii.

  • Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners head for SAMP/T Mamba air defense system training

    Anti-aircraft missile troops of the Armed Forces have already left for training in the operation of SAMP/T anti-missile systems, which will take place in France and Italy, the Ukrainian Air Force press service reported on Telegram on Feb. 5.

  • Turner: Takedown timing of suspected spy balloon ‘like tackling the quarterback after the game is over’

    Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) blasted the Biden administration for allowing a suspected Chinese spy balloon to fly across the middle of the U.S. before shooting it down over the Atlantic Ocean, arguing the move was “like tackling the quarterback after the game is over.” Turner, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said during an…

  • Bakhmut becoming increasingly isolated by Russian invasion forces, UK intelligence says

    Russian invasion forces have made some progress in their efforts to encircle the Donbas town of Bakhmut, but Ukrainian forces retain control of most of the logistics routes to resupply the city's defenders, UK Defense Intelligence wrote in their daily summary on Twitter on Feb. 5.

  • Marco Rubio learns Chinese spy balloon over US three times during Trump administration

    Marco Rubio learns Chinese spy balloon over US three times during Trump administration

  • US officials offer Congress briefing on Trump documents

    U.S. officials have offered to brief congressional leaders on their investigation into the classified documents found at former President Donald Trump's Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Sunday. Six months after federal agents conducted an unprecedented search of a former president's home for classified documents, the White House faces bipartisan pressure to share what it found with lawmakers who say the are concerned about the potential damage to national security and intelligence sources.

  • Canada deploys military aircraft over Haiti to disrupt gangs

    The Canadian government said on Sunday it deployed a military aircraft over Haiti to address what it called a "dire security situation" and to support efforts to disrupt the activities of Haitian gangs. Canada said in a statement that it supports the Haitian National Police and deployed a Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CP-140 Aurora long-range patrol aircraft in response to Haiti's request for support as violence continues to escalate in the country.

  • Don't shoot at Chinese spy balloon, South Carolina sheriff warns: 'What goes up will come down'

    The York County Sheriff's Department in South Carolina warned civilians not to shoot at the Chinese spy balloon as it was spotted overhead Saturday morning.

  • Ukrainians released from captivity on Saturday are in hospital in unsatisfactory condition

    The Ukrainian defenders released from Russian captivity on Saturday are in an unsatisfactory condition, all of them are in the hospital. Source: Dmytro Usov, Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, during a meeting with the head of President's Office, Andrii Yermak, reports President's website Details: Usov noted that the state of health of the soldiers released from Russian captivity is unsatisfactory.

  • Ukraine defense minister expects help from West on warplanes

    Ukraine's defense minister expressed confidence Sunday that Western allies would agree to the country's latest weapons request — warplanes to fight off Russian forces that invaded nearly a year ago. Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told a news conference in Kyiv that Ukraine has already received everything from its “wish list to Santa,” except planes.